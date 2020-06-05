All apartments in Marlborough
Find more places like 139 BROADMEADOW St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Marlborough, MA
/
139 BROADMEADOW St.
Last updated June 5 2020 at 8:09 PM

139 BROADMEADOW St.

139 Broadmeadow Street · (617) 286-2182
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Marlborough
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

139 Broadmeadow Street, Marlborough, MA 01752

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
internet access
tennis court
2 Bedroom 1 bath Unit Priced for 11 months lease. ((Unit will not come furnished)) Rent includes: -Heat and Hot Water, water, trash Sewer, Parking. Apartment Features -High-speed Internet and Cable ready -Renovated kitchens with dishwasher -Wall-to-wall carpet -Central A/C -Oversized closets -No Broker Fee! -Swimming pool -Playground -Health club incentives -24-hour emergency maintenance -Professional on-site management -Lighted tennis and basketball courts -Walking distance to stores and restaurants -Close proximity to golf course and driving ranges -Shopping mall, parks, and beaches nearby -Driving distance to ski resorts and outlet shopping Move in cost : First and security of $300.00 upon approved credit. one time lock change fees of $65.00 Renters ins required. Pet Policy : -Cats and Dogs OK! with additional deposit and monthly pet rent. ((Our information is obtained from third party sources including but not limited to property management companies, property owners and public records. Accordingly, listings are subject to errors and omissions, and pricing is subject to change without notice. In accordance with Mass State Law: "The apartment advertised may no longer be available for rental. Central Metrowest Rental Division Rental division of "DRG" makes no warranties, whether expressed or implied, on the accuracy of the information contained within this ad.))

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 139 BROADMEADOW St. have any available units?
139 BROADMEADOW St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marlborough, MA.
What amenities does 139 BROADMEADOW St. have?
Some of 139 BROADMEADOW St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 139 BROADMEADOW St. currently offering any rent specials?
139 BROADMEADOW St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 139 BROADMEADOW St. pet-friendly?
No, 139 BROADMEADOW St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marlborough.
Does 139 BROADMEADOW St. offer parking?
Yes, 139 BROADMEADOW St. does offer parking.
Does 139 BROADMEADOW St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 139 BROADMEADOW St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 139 BROADMEADOW St. have a pool?
Yes, 139 BROADMEADOW St. has a pool.
Does 139 BROADMEADOW St. have accessible units?
No, 139 BROADMEADOW St. does not have accessible units.
Does 139 BROADMEADOW St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 139 BROADMEADOW St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 139 BROADMEADOW St. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 139 BROADMEADOW St. has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 139 BROADMEADOW St.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Royal Crest Marlboro Apartment Homes
19 Royal Crest Dr
Marlborough, MA 01752
Talia Apartments
155 Ames St
Marlborough, MA 01752
Orchards Apartments
3 Avalon Dr
Marlborough, MA 01752
Design Pak Lofts
175 Maple St
Marlborough, MA 01752
Bell Marlborough
20 Applebriar Ln
Marlborough, MA 01752
Avalon Marlborough
1000 Bay Dr
Marlborough, MA 01752
Stone Gate
65 Silver Leaf Way
Marlborough, MA 01752
The Point at Marlborough
21 Austen Way
Marlborough, MA 01752

Similar Pages

Marlborough 1 BedroomsMarlborough 2 Bedrooms
Marlborough Apartments with GymMarlborough Apartments with Parking
Marlborough Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MA
Waltham, MASomerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAHaverhill, MAArlington, MABrockton, MAWoburn, MA
Fall River, MAWatertown Town, MAWarwick, RILawrence, MAPeabody, MALexington, MANorwood, MABurlington, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Marlborough

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Becker CollegeHult International Business School
Berklee College of Music
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity