Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking

Xtra clean 2+ bedroom / 1 bathroom apartment in a 3- family house with 1 OFF STREET PARKING spot included! Hardwood floors throughout and PRIVATE lLAUNDRY in the basement. One bedroom is huge, the other 2 are large. The kitchen features GRANITE COUNTER-TOPS & STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES with a DISHWAHER. There is a great front porch and a spacious shared yard. It's located around the corner from the Malden Center T station. (Reference #176177)