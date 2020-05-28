All apartments in Malden
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

172 Maple Street

172 Maple Street · (617) 872-7656
Location

172 Maple Street, Malden, MA 02148
West End

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 302 · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
cats allowed
recently renovated
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
internet access
Spacious, updated 2BR on the third (top) floor, corner of a beautiful brick building just outside Malden Center! Updated bath, two good sized bedrooms, and a huge, sunny living room make this unit a STEAL. Heat included and cats are negotiable with landlord. Available for a 6/15 move in but dates further out may be considered as well.

** HALF BROKER FEE PAID BY LANDLORD**

Well maintained brick building a mere 10 minute walk to the Malden Center T stop and many restaurants, bars, and shops! Apartments in this building all have hardwood floors, heat and hot water included, laundry in building, and cats are negotiable on a case-by-case basis. Professionally managed, this building can't be beat for the price!

Available for move in immediately, July 1st and August 1st considered. Video tour available.

1st + last + 1/2 month broker fee to sign

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/172-maple-st-malden-ma-02148-usa-unit-302/b9ffc5f9-8b85-4181-9a51-c0b0ddcdb987

(RLNE5849914)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 172 Maple Street have any available units?
172 Maple Street has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 172 Maple Street have?
Some of 172 Maple Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 172 Maple Street currently offering any rent specials?
172 Maple Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 172 Maple Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 172 Maple Street is pet friendly.
Does 172 Maple Street offer parking?
No, 172 Maple Street does not offer parking.
Does 172 Maple Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 172 Maple Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 172 Maple Street have a pool?
No, 172 Maple Street does not have a pool.
Does 172 Maple Street have accessible units?
No, 172 Maple Street does not have accessible units.
Does 172 Maple Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 172 Maple Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 172 Maple Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 172 Maple Street does not have units with air conditioning.

