172 Maple Street.

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly on-site laundry internet access

Spacious, updated 2BR on the third (top) floor, corner of a beautiful brick building just outside Malden Center! Updated bath, two good sized bedrooms, and a huge, sunny living room make this unit a STEAL. Heat included and cats are negotiable with landlord. Available for a 6/15 move in but dates further out may be considered as well.



** HALF BROKER FEE PAID BY LANDLORD**



Well maintained brick building a mere 10 minute walk to the Malden Center T stop and many restaurants, bars, and shops! Apartments in this building all have hardwood floors, heat and hot water included, laundry in building, and cats are negotiable on a case-by-case basis. Professionally managed, this building can't be beat for the price!



Available for move in immediately, July 1st and August 1st considered. Video tour available.



1st + last + 1/2 month broker fee to sign



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/172-maple-st-malden-ma-02148-usa-unit-302/b9ffc5f9-8b85-4181-9a51-c0b0ddcdb987



(RLNE5849914)