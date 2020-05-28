All apartments in Malden
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

12 Stearns St

12 Stearns Street · (617) 949-1661
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12 Stearns Street, Malden, MA 02148
Maplewood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. Sep 1

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 1 Bath · 1672 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
2 Available 09/01/20 4 Bed 1 bath close to Malden Center! No Fee - listed by landlord. Available 9/1. Heat included!

Enjoy a brand new kitchen, new floors, and in unit laundry in this spacious 4 bed 1 bath, within about a 10 minute walk to the T.

The apartment was completely renovated last summer, and is in great shape. The kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances, huge kitchen sink, and tons of storage. Open concept kitchen/living space makes it a great common space for people to enjoy. The apartment is on two floors, two bedrooms on the second floor, and two on the third. Off of one of the bedrooms on the third floor is a massive roof deck.

Situated just south east of Malden Center, this area is convenient to the local bars, supermarket and restaurants. Easy commute to route 1 and 93. Parking on the street is easy with a permit.

Please email me with a bit about your group. Thank for looking!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5112610)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12 Stearns St have any available units?
12 Stearns St has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12 Stearns St have?
Some of 12 Stearns St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12 Stearns St currently offering any rent specials?
12 Stearns St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 Stearns St pet-friendly?
No, 12 Stearns St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Malden.
Does 12 Stearns St offer parking?
No, 12 Stearns St does not offer parking.
Does 12 Stearns St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12 Stearns St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 Stearns St have a pool?
No, 12 Stearns St does not have a pool.
Does 12 Stearns St have accessible units?
No, 12 Stearns St does not have accessible units.
Does 12 Stearns St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12 Stearns St has units with dishwashers.
Does 12 Stearns St have units with air conditioning?
No, 12 Stearns St does not have units with air conditioning.
