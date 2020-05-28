12 Stearns St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel some paid utils

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

2 Available 09/01/20 4 Bed 1 bath close to Malden Center! No Fee - listed by landlord. Available 9/1. Heat included!



Enjoy a brand new kitchen, new floors, and in unit laundry in this spacious 4 bed 1 bath, within about a 10 minute walk to the T.



The apartment was completely renovated last summer, and is in great shape. The kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances, huge kitchen sink, and tons of storage. Open concept kitchen/living space makes it a great common space for people to enjoy. The apartment is on two floors, two bedrooms on the second floor, and two on the third. Off of one of the bedrooms on the third floor is a massive roof deck.



Situated just south east of Malden Center, this area is convenient to the local bars, supermarket and restaurants. Easy commute to route 1 and 93. Parking on the street is easy with a permit.



Please email me with a bit about your group. Thank for looking!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5112610)