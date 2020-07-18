347 Pawtucket

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Location, location, location, desirable Camelot Court II garden style first floor unit where you enjoy the seasonal events across the street at the River Walk. This open concept unit boasts lots of natural lighting and offers Updated Kitchen, disposal, and new appliances, Dining area, spacious Living Room, 2 Bedrooms and 1 Full Bathroom. This building is nicely located in from of the complex for easy access. A great commuter location to NH boarder, commuter rail station. There are 2 wall ACs. Close to shopping, restaurants and outdoor activities in the area. New Flooring throughout. NO Smokers, NO Pets. Credit/Appl/Ref required.