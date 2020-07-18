All apartments in Lowell
347 Pawtucket
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:17 PM

347 Pawtucket

347 Pawtucket Boulevard · (603) 952-4655
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

347 Pawtucket Boulevard, Lowell, MA 01854
Pawtucketville

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,550

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 894 sqft

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Location, location, location, desirable Camelot Court II garden style first floor unit where you enjoy the seasonal events across the street at the River Walk. This open concept unit boasts lots of natural lighting and offers Updated Kitchen, disposal, and new appliances, Dining area, spacious Living Room, 2 Bedrooms and 1 Full Bathroom. This building is nicely located in from of the complex for easy access. A great commuter location to NH boarder, commuter rail station. There are 2 wall ACs. Close to shopping, restaurants and outdoor activities in the area. New Flooring throughout. NO Smokers, NO Pets. Credit/Appl/Ref required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 347 Pawtucket have any available units?
347 Pawtucket has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lowell, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lowell Rent Report.
What amenities does 347 Pawtucket have?
Some of 347 Pawtucket's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 347 Pawtucket currently offering any rent specials?
347 Pawtucket is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 347 Pawtucket pet-friendly?
No, 347 Pawtucket is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lowell.
Does 347 Pawtucket offer parking?
No, 347 Pawtucket does not offer parking.
Does 347 Pawtucket have units with washers and dryers?
No, 347 Pawtucket does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 347 Pawtucket have a pool?
No, 347 Pawtucket does not have a pool.
Does 347 Pawtucket have accessible units?
No, 347 Pawtucket does not have accessible units.
Does 347 Pawtucket have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 347 Pawtucket has units with dishwashers.
