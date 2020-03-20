All apartments in Lexington
Last updated June 9 2020 at 11:02 PM

2 Patricia Terrace

2 Patricia Terrace · (855) 440-8532
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2 Patricia Terrace, Lexington, MA 02420
Arlington Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,699

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1344 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom charming cape has been meticulously maintained and updated with energy efficient windows, refinished hardwood floors, and updated bathroom in a desirable cul-de-sac neighborhood. Top rated Lexington schools allow you to give the little ones a great education while you have easy access to route 95 and route 2 for quick and easy commutes. Your furniture will blend effortlessly with a bright atmosphere featuring gleaming refinished hardwood flooring and soft neutral paint colors. The spacious kitchen is perfect for preparing favorite recipes with stylish cabinetry, chair rail accents, and a dining area. Two bedrooms on the first level are light-filled and generously-sized with beautiful hardwood floors. The historic charm only adds to the desirable area. Schedule an appointment today to view for yourself!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 Patricia Terrace have any available units?
2 Patricia Terrace has a unit available for $2,699 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2 Patricia Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
2 Patricia Terrace isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 Patricia Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 2 Patricia Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lexington.
Does 2 Patricia Terrace offer parking?
No, 2 Patricia Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 2 Patricia Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2 Patricia Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 Patricia Terrace have a pool?
No, 2 Patricia Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 2 Patricia Terrace have accessible units?
No, 2 Patricia Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 2 Patricia Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 2 Patricia Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2 Patricia Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 2 Patricia Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
