2 Patricia Terrace

This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom charming cape has been meticulously maintained and updated with energy efficient windows, refinished hardwood floors, and updated bathroom in a desirable cul-de-sac neighborhood. Top rated Lexington schools allow you to give the little ones a great education while you have easy access to route 95 and route 2 for quick and easy commutes. Your furniture will blend effortlessly with a bright atmosphere featuring gleaming refinished hardwood flooring and soft neutral paint colors. The spacious kitchen is perfect for preparing favorite recipes with stylish cabinetry, chair rail accents, and a dining area. Two bedrooms on the first level are light-filled and generously-sized with beautiful hardwood floors. The historic charm only adds to the desirable area. Schedule an appointment today to view for yourself!