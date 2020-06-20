2 Clarendon Cmn

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym

Townhouse Unit in Desirable Forge Hill Complex. Open Floor Plan. Updated Kitchen has Granite Counters, Stainless Appliances, and Added Walk in Pantry With Lots of Cabinet and Counter Space. Hardwoods and Tile Thru Main Level. Large Dining Room Area With Deck/Slider. Living Room With Soaring Vaulted Ceiling, Fireplace and Deck and Sliders to Back. Second Floor Has Large Loft Area With Sliders to a balcony. Master Bedroom With a Full Bath, Walk In Closet and Balcony. Second Bedroom and Second Full Bath. Fantastic Finished Basement Great for Playroom, Exercise, Office or Family Room. Wonderful Back Yard with Privacy Trees. Excellent Location for Access to Rt 495/Train/Shopping and Restaurants.