Franklin, MA
2 Clarendon Cmn
Last updated June 7 2020 at 11:20 PM

2 Clarendon Cmn

2 Clarendon Common · (508) 520-9696
Location

2 Clarendon Common, Franklin, MA 02038

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 2315 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
Townhouse Unit in Desirable Forge Hill Complex. Open Floor Plan. Updated Kitchen has Granite Counters, Stainless Appliances, and Added Walk in Pantry With Lots of Cabinet and Counter Space. Hardwoods and Tile Thru Main Level. Large Dining Room Area With Deck/Slider. Living Room With Soaring Vaulted Ceiling, Fireplace and Deck and Sliders to Back. Second Floor Has Large Loft Area With Sliders to a balcony. Master Bedroom With a Full Bath, Walk In Closet and Balcony. Second Bedroom and Second Full Bath. Fantastic Finished Basement Great for Playroom, Exercise, Office or Family Room. Wonderful Back Yard with Privacy Trees. Excellent Location for Access to Rt 495/Train/Shopping and Restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 Clarendon Cmn have any available units?
2 Clarendon Cmn has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2 Clarendon Cmn have?
Some of 2 Clarendon Cmn's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2 Clarendon Cmn currently offering any rent specials?
2 Clarendon Cmn isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 Clarendon Cmn pet-friendly?
No, 2 Clarendon Cmn is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Franklin.
Does 2 Clarendon Cmn offer parking?
No, 2 Clarendon Cmn does not offer parking.
Does 2 Clarendon Cmn have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2 Clarendon Cmn does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 Clarendon Cmn have a pool?
No, 2 Clarendon Cmn does not have a pool.
Does 2 Clarendon Cmn have accessible units?
No, 2 Clarendon Cmn does not have accessible units.
Does 2 Clarendon Cmn have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2 Clarendon Cmn has units with dishwashers.
Does 2 Clarendon Cmn have units with air conditioning?
No, 2 Clarendon Cmn does not have units with air conditioning.
