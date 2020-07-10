27 Apartments for rent in Franklin, MA with washer-dryer

/
21 Units Available
Wadsworth
Union Place
10 Independence Way, Franklin, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,529
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,816
1007 sqft
Fully furnished homes with extra storage. Enjoy a barbecue area and clubhouse on site. Close to I-495. Near Wrentham Village Premium Outlets for convenient shopping. By Franklin State Forest Park for an easy natural getaway.
42 Units Available
Downtown Franklin
Station 117 Apartments
117 Dean Ave, Franklin, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,920
1333 sqft
Start your next chapter at Station 117 Apartments. Our brand-new community of 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments offers you a place to rest, relax, and have a little fun as you embark on your adventure.
The Westerly
50 Woodview Way, Franklin, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,758
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,337
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,649
1319 sqft
This apartment housing community is home to many attractive features, such as a 24-hour fitness center, a dog wash and run, and a custom resident lounge. The community also has access to a state forest.
Downtown Franklin
25 Worsted
25 Worsted Street, Franklin, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
950 sqft
6 Bedrooms
Ask
Looking for an apartment in a home environment vs complex? Here is it... first floor of a two family home. The home is completely remodeled with a designer white kitchen, granite, stainless steel appliances. Mint condition. Open sunny floor plan.
Alexan Wrentham
50 Ledgeview Way, Norfolk County, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,030
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,340
1221 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,960
1482 sqft
Alexan Wrentham is a brand new apartment community with everything you could ask for without ever having to leave.
North Bellingham
The Charles Bellingham
151 N Main St, Bellingham, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,580
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,959
1096 sqft
Located just minutes from I-95, with easy access Providence and Boston. Includes resort-style pool, 24-hour fitness center and bark park. Apartments feature new renovations, gourmet kitchens and stainless steel appliances.
Bellingham Town Center
129 Bellwood Circle
129 Bellwood Circle, Bellingham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1464 sqft
Stunning townhouse located in desirable Bellwood Circle, convenient access to rtes 140/126/495, Forge Park rail, restaurants, stores, a park & more. A very nice eat in kitchen w/terrific natural light.
Village Green Apartments
71 Messenger St, Plainville, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,425
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
850 sqft
CHR IS NOW LEASING. MANY NEW POLICIES ARE IN PLACE TO ENSURE YOUR HEALTH AND SAFETY WHEN YOU VISIT ONE OF OUR COMMUNITIES.
West Village
792 West St, Mansfield Center, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,086
921 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,194
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,643
1340 sqft
Residents can get out and enjoy cabanas, an athletic center and even charge their electric vehicle at this community. Inside features include custom cabinetry, designer appliances and walk-in closets. Mansfield Crossing shopping center is nearby.
The Sylvan Foxborough
10 Fisher St, Foxborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,832
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,261
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,619
1446 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with open-concept gourmet kitchens, granite/quartz counters, large islands, custom cabinetry, high ceilings, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry. Enjoy pool, playground, fitness club, catering kitchen. Easy access to I-95 and I-495.
Downtown Framingham
Alta Union House
55 Concord St, Framingham, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,925
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,625
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,575
1437 sqft
Tour Your Way! We Are Open for Walk Ins, Self Guided or Virtual Tours!*
Windsor at Hopkinton
5 Constitution Ct, Hopkinton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,880
968 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,545
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,080
1315 sqft
Stylish homes near the Mass Pike and I-495. Units feature custom cabinetry, quartz counters and walk-in closets. Amenities include a yoga studio, game room and media room. Near Millers River Wildlife Management Area.
Woodview at Legacy Farms
5 Woodview Way, Hopkinton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,735
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from I-495 and I-90. Apartments feature walk-in closets, private balconies and patios, stainless steel appliances and lots of storage. Beautiful on-site amenities including a bark park, saltwater swimming pool and fitness center.
Cumberland Hill
Cumberland Crossing
100 Crossing Dr, Cumberland Hill, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,457
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,732
964 sqft
Cumberland Crossing is off 1295 and a short drive to the Cape. Apartments feature on-site pool, and South County Beach is close-by. Units feature fireplaces, W/D, and high-end kitchens; site offers pool, parking, and green-living.
The River Lofts at Ashton Mill
51 Front St, Cumberland Hill, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,485
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,009
1242 sqft
Luxurious in-unit amenities include patio or balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. Great location for outdoor recreation and close to wooded paths, kayaks, and running trails. Residents enjoy communal maintenance services, pool table, gym, and more.
The Preserve Apartments
100 Hilltop Dr, Walpole, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Thirty-minute commute into Boston or Providence. Community has fitness center, business center, clubhouse, and large stone fireplace. Units feature washers and dryers, dining rooms, and large walk-in closets.
The Residences at Slatersville Mill
10 Railroad St, Woonsocket, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,465
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated in a former mill close to the Slatersville Reservoirs. Award-winning community of loft apartments with soaring ceilings, exposed brick walls and oversized windows. Property offers a sculpture garden and walking trails along Branch River.
Spruce Meadows
124 Cocasset Street, Foxborough, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
900 sqft
Spruce Meadows is conveniently located to I95, 495, Rtes. 106 and 140. The buildings each have seven or eight units for a friendly atmosphere. School buses stop at the end of our drive.
Coburnville
3-HF Brown Way
3 H F Brown Way, Middlesex County, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,650
2400 sqft
3-HF Brown Way Available 08/01/20 Luxurious 3 Level Living - No expense was spared when this home was built just 4 years ago and the owner made improvements after that! This beautiful, 3-level home has too many features to list.
Coburnville
114 Waverly Street
114 Waverly Street, Middlesex County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1200 sqft
Natural light abounds in this lovingly maintained second floor, 2-bedroom + office, 1-bath apartment! A well-equipped eat-in kitchen complete with dishwasher opens to an office area and full bath.
8 Fales Place
8 Fales Place, Foxborough, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
8 Fales Place - 3BR 2.5Bath - Brand New Duplex!! - Property Id: 310107 Brand New Construction!!! 3 br 2.5 bath available 7/1! Walking distance to center of town! Nice little fenced in backyard and deck.
17 Willis Lane
17 Willis Lane, Norfolk County, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1650 sqft
Enjoy the private setting on this beautiful One Level Ranch settled at the end of a dead end road abutting a farm just minutes to Route 1 and Gillette Stadium.
1 Gatehouse Drive
1 Gatehouse Drive, Medfield, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,654
925 sqft
High quality Low Income Housing located in a quite neighborhood. Household Gross Income must be between the following guideline: 1 person: $48,120 (min.) -$53,760 (max.) 2 people: $48,120 (min) - $61,440 (max.) 3 people: $48,120 (min.
2 SCHOOL Street
2 School Street, Providence County, RI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1246 sqft
Recently updated and gorgeous unit in Highland Falls overlooking the river. Beautiful exposed brick and wood enhances this already lovely unit. One of the more spacious style units with 2 bedroom and 2 full bathrooms. Laundry in unit.
