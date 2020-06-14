Apartment List
/
MA
/
franklin
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:56 AM

18 Apartments for rent in Franklin, MA with garage

Franklin apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily st... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Downtown Franklin
46 Units Available
Station 117 Apartments
117 Dean Ave, Franklin, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,920
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,415
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,030
1333 sqft
Start your next chapter at Station 117 Apartments. Our brand-new community of 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments offers you a place to rest, relax, and have a little fun as you embark on your adventure.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Wadsworth
30 Units Available
Union Place
10 Independence Way, Franklin, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,539
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,748
1007 sqft
Fully furnished homes with extra storage. Enjoy a barbecue area and clubhouse on site. Close to I-495. Near Wrentham Village Premium Outlets for convenient shopping. By Franklin State Forest Park for an easy natural getaway.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
22 Units Available
The Westerly
50 Woodview Way, Franklin, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,797
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,283
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,649
1319 sqft
This apartment housing community is home to many attractive features, such as a 24-hour fitness center, a dog wash and run, and a custom resident lounge. The community also has access to a state forest.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Downtown Franklin
1 Unit Available
25 Worsted
25 Worsted Street, Franklin, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
950 sqft
6 Bedrooms
Ask
Looking for an apartment in a home environment vs complex? Here is it... first floor of a two family home. The home is completely remodeled with a designer white kitchen, granite, stainless steel appliances. Mint condition. Open sunny floor plan.
Results within 5 miles of Franklin
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 01:22am
$
38 Units Available
Alexan Wrentham
50 Ledgeview Way, Norfolk County, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,965
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,320
1221 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,905
1482 sqft
Alexan Wrentham is a brand new apartment community with everything you could ask for without ever having to leave.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 05:22am
North Bellingham
1 Unit Available
20 Cedar Hill Rd.
20 Cedar Hill Road, Norfolk County, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1540 sqft
This 1,540 Sq Ft split level single family home features a spacious fireplaced living room, eat-in fully applianced kitchen including dishwasher, stove and refrigerator, 3 bedrooms and a full bath on the main level. Hardwood floors throughout.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
33 Tucker Rd
33 Tucker Road, Norfolk County, MA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1728 sqft
FOR LEASE - Bright, clean 4 bedroom Cape conveniently located just 0.6 miles from the Norfolk Train Station, or take ~42 min drive to Boston, your choice! Features an enclosed porch, hardwood floors, washer/dryer in basement.
Results within 10 miles of Franklin
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
14 Units Available
The Sylvan Foxborough
10 Fisher St, Foxborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,997
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,440
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,859
1446 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with open-concept gourmet kitchens, granite/quartz counters, large islands, custom cabinetry, high ceilings, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry. Enjoy pool, playground, fitness club, catering kitchen. Easy access to I-95 and I-495.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
13 Units Available
Woodview at Legacy Farms
5 Woodview Way, Hopkinton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,743
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,265
1182 sqft
Minutes from I-495 and I-90. Apartments feature walk-in closets, private balconies and patios, stainless steel appliances and lots of storage. Beautiful on-site amenities including a bark park, saltwater swimming pool and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
16 Units Available
Windsor at Hopkinton
5 Constitution Ct, Hopkinton, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,005
968 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,310
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,925
1315 sqft
Stylish homes near the Mass Pike and I-495. Units feature custom cabinetry, quartz counters and walk-in closets. Amenities include a yoga studio, game room and media room. Near Millers River Wildlife Management Area.
Verified

1 of 65

Last updated June 14 at 12:43am
15 Units Available
West Village
792 West St, Mansfield Center, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,972
921 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,128
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,707
1340 sqft
Residents can get out and enjoy cabanas, an athletic center and even charge their electric vehicle at this community. Inside features include custom cabinetry, designer appliances and walk-in closets. Mansfield Crossing shopping center is nearby.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown Framingham
42 Units Available
Alta Union House
55 Concord St, Framingham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,200
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,625
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,575
1437 sqft
WE ARE NOW TOURING VIRTUALLY! Call, Text or Email to Schedule Your Tour!

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 05:22am
1 Unit Available
111 East St - Garage 7
111 East St, Bristol County, MA
Studio
$375
530 sqft
530+ Square feet. 24 foot wide by 23 1/2 foot long. 9 foot wide overhead door. Cement floor and wallboard inside. This is a storage garage only. Month to Month lease No storage of Hazardous Waste or Flammable Liquids.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
14 Nazneen Cir
14 Nazneen Circle, Middlesex County, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2506 sqft
A large 3 bed, 2.5 bath house in a .4 acre lot available for rent in a cul-de-sac. It is a very safe community with just 44 units in the cul-de-sac. The town has one of the best school districts in MA.

1 of 30

Last updated May 15 at 06:27pm
1 Unit Available
3 Knollcrest Farm Lane
3 Knollcrest Farm Lane, Middlesex County, MA
6 Bedrooms
$9,000
6470 sqft
Luxury Home is being offered for 6 to 12 Month Rental. Stately Colonial Privately set on 2 acres and includes Carriage House with Great Room, Outdoor Salt Water Pool with Cabana PLUS Ice Skating Rink or Sports Court & Children's Playground.

1 of 55

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1715 Old Louisquisset Pike
1715 Old Louisquisset Pike, Providence County, RI
5 Bedrooms
$3,700
3360 sqft
1715 Old Louisquisset Pike Lincoln RI 02865 Watch our video walkthrough here: https://www.youtube.

1 of 1

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
50 Irving Dr
50 Irving Drive, Norfolk County, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1200 sqft
50 Irving Dr Walpole MA 02081 - Property Id: 211433 Beautiful sun-drenched home for rent boasting over 1200 square feet of living space in immaculate condition. Featuring 3 bedrooms and 2 baths with gleaming hardwood floors.

1 of 11

Last updated March 12 at 01:03am
1 Unit Available
15 Elm St
15 Elm Street, Foxborough, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1365 sqft
Wonderful opportunity to rent a single family home in the heart of Foxboro. This lovely 3BD 1.5 BA Cape features a spacious living room that flows into a family room. The dining room is perfect for gatherings of family and friends.
City Guide for Franklin, MA

So you’re moving to Franklin, Massachusetts? Good for you! Franklin has been consistently ranked among Forbes’ “Top 10 Best Places to Live.” Now let’s take a look at some apartments for rent and find you the home of your dreams.

Franklin is located about 30 miles from Providence and 50 miles from Boston. Though it is considered a Metro West suburb, long commuting times to the Boston area have deterred some, even with a convenient downtown Franklin station on Boston’s commuter rail. This means that housing prices have been kept relatively low (for the high price tag outer Boston area), and there are plenty of desirable rentals available throughout the year. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Franklin, MA

Franklin apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Franklin 1 BedroomsFranklin 2 BedroomsFranklin 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFranklin 3 BedroomsFranklin Apartments with Balcony
Franklin Apartments with GarageFranklin Apartments with GymFranklin Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFranklin Apartments with ParkingFranklin Apartments with Pool
Franklin Apartments with Washer-DryerFranklin Cheap PlacesFranklin Dog Friendly ApartmentsFranklin Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MASomerville, MAMalden, MA
Medford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MANeedham, MAChelsea, MAWilmington, MAEverett, MASalem, MAMelrose, MA
Cranston, RIDanvers, MADedham, MARandolph, MASaugus, MAWakefield, MAMethuen Town, MAEast Providence, RIHudson, MAAndover, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Franklin

Apartments Near Colleges

Dean CollegeRhode Island College
Providence CollegeBecker College
Hult International Business School