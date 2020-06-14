/
1 bedroom apartments
27 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Franklin, MA
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Downtown Franklin
46 Units Available
Station 117 Apartments
117 Dean Ave, Franklin, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,920
848 sqft
Start your next chapter at Station 117 Apartments. Our brand-new community of 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments offers you a place to rest, relax, and have a little fun as you embark on your adventure.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Wadsworth
29 Units Available
Union Place
10 Independence Way, Franklin, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,589
726 sqft
Fully furnished homes with extra storage. Enjoy a barbecue area and clubhouse on site. Close to I-495. Near Wrentham Village Premium Outlets for convenient shopping. By Franklin State Forest Park for an easy natural getaway.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
21 Units Available
The Westerly
50 Woodview Way, Franklin, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,797
816 sqft
This apartment housing community is home to many attractive features, such as a 24-hour fitness center, a dog wash and run, and a custom resident lounge. The community also has access to a state forest.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 14 at 06:12pm
Downtown Franklin
7 Units Available
Glen Meadow
43 Glen Meadow Rd, Franklin, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,624
850 sqft
Conveniently located near Franklin Village and I-495, this green community provides free hot water and heat. On-site community garden, dog park and playground keep residents active. Units feature balcony or patio and walk-in closets.
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
Downtown Franklin
1 Unit Available
69 Milliken Ave
69 Milliken Avenue, Franklin, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,275
626 sqft
Bright, upgraded one bedroom unit available in professionally maintained complex. Located in Downtown Franklin, short commute to Commuter Rail to Boston.
Results within 5 miles of Franklin
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 14 at 06:28pm
North Bellingham
10 Units Available
The Charles Bellingham
151 N Main St, Bellingham, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,614
777 sqft
Located just minutes from I-95, with easy access Providence and Boston. Includes resort-style pool, 24-hour fitness center and bark park. Apartments feature new renovations, gourmet kitchens and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 14 at 06:40pm
$
37 Units Available
Alexan Wrentham
50 Ledgeview Way, Norfolk County, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,965
864 sqft
Alexan Wrentham is a brand new apartment community with everything you could ask for without ever having to leave.
Results within 10 miles of Franklin
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
13 Units Available
Woodview at Legacy Farms
5 Woodview Way, Hopkinton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,731
871 sqft
Minutes from I-495 and I-90. Apartments feature walk-in closets, private balconies and patios, stainless steel appliances and lots of storage. Beautiful on-site amenities including a bark park, saltwater swimming pool and fitness center.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
27 Units Available
Village Green Apartments
71 Messenger St, Plainville, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,420
632 sqft
CHR IS NOW LEASING. MANY NEW POLICIES ARE IN PLACE TO ENSURE YOUR HEALTH AND SAFETY WHEN YOU VISIT ONE OF OUR COMMUNITIES.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
16 Units Available
Windsor at Hopkinton
5 Constitution Ct, Hopkinton, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,005
968 sqft
Stylish homes near the Mass Pike and I-495. Units feature custom cabinetry, quartz counters and walk-in closets. Amenities include a yoga studio, game room and media room. Near Millers River Wildlife Management Area.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Cumberland Hill
20 Units Available
Cumberland Crossing
100 Crossing Dr, Cumberland Hill, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,377
744 sqft
Cumberland Crossing is off 1295 and a short drive to the Cape. Apartments feature on-site pool, and South County Beach is close-by. Units feature fireplaces, W/D, and high-end kitchens; site offers pool, parking, and green-living.
Verified
1 of 65
Last updated June 14 at 06:11pm
15 Units Available
West Village
792 West St, Mansfield Center, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,972
921 sqft
Residents can get out and enjoy cabanas, an athletic center and even charge their electric vehicle at this community. Inside features include custom cabinetry, designer appliances and walk-in closets. Mansfield Crossing shopping center is nearby.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
14 Units Available
The Sylvan Foxborough
10 Fisher St, Foxborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,997
736 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with open-concept gourmet kitchens, granite/quartz counters, large islands, custom cabinetry, high ceilings, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry. Enjoy pool, playground, fitness club, catering kitchen. Easy access to I-95 and I-495.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
16 Units Available
The River Lofts at Ashton Mill
51 Front St, Cumberland Hill, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,427
745 sqft
Luxurious in-unit amenities include patio or balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. Great location for outdoor recreation and close to wooded paths, kayaks, and running trails. Residents enjoy communal maintenance services, pool table, gym, and more.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 14 at 06:26pm
9 Units Available
The Residences at Slatersville Mill
10 Railroad St, Woonsocket, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,465
837 sqft
Situated in a former mill close to the Slatersville Reservoirs. Award-winning community of loft apartments with soaring ceilings, exposed brick walls and oversized windows. Property offers a sculpture garden and walking trails along Branch River.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Downtown Framingham
42 Units Available
Alta Union House
55 Concord St, Framingham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,200
769 sqft
WE ARE NOW TOURING VIRTUALLY! Call, Text or Email to Schedule Your Tour!
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 4 at 02:12pm
16 Units Available
The Preserve Apartments
100 Hilltop Dr, Walpole, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
815 sqft
Thirty-minute commute into Boston or Providence. Community has fitness center, business center, clubhouse, and large stone fireplace. Units feature washers and dryers, dining rooms, and large walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated May 28 at 09:22pm
3 Units Available
Walnut Park Apartments
3-20 Fuller Road, Foxborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,409
705 sqft
Walnut Park is located on a private tree lined cul-de-sac near I95, 495, Rtes. 106 and 140. Each of the 13 buildings has only eight apartments for a quiet and friendly atmosphere. School buses stop at the end of our roadway.
1 of 1
Last updated June 14 at 08:17am
1 Unit Available
1 Rolling Green Dr.
1 Rolling Green Drive, Milford, MA
1 Bedroom
$750
932 sqft
Terms: One year lease
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
1 Unit Available
152 Turner Rd
152 Turner Road, Middlesex County, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,475
698 sqft
Bright, private one bedroom unit in Crestview Condominiums! Great location in the complex, has an outdoor balcony. Recently painted with updated kitchen countertops, tile back splash. New flooring, stove, range hood & dishwasher.
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
Coburnville
1 Unit Available
34 Hayes St
34 Hayes Street, Framingham, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
600 sqft
1 bedroom on first floor of 4 unit building. Carpet throughout with good closet space. Small eat-in kitchen with electric stove and pantry. No pets. 1 parking spot. Street parking with permit. First, last and security required upfront.
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
Coburnville
1 Unit Available
52 Arlington St
52 Arlington St, Framingham, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
700 sqft
Available July 1 - Large, first-floor 1BR apartment with 9-foot ceilings and bay windows. Tiled Kitchen and bathroom. Carpet in living room and bedroom. Granite kitchen counter-top. Decorative fireplace w/ mantle in living room.
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
2 School Street
2 School Street, Providence County, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,200
900 sqft
One bedroom condominium located in desirable Highland Falls. Freshly painted throughout. New Carpeting and updated bath! Large windows with a view of the Blackstone River. Building sits alongside the bike path.
1 of 4
Last updated June 14 at 09:00pm
1 Unit Available
20-22 Orne St
20-22 Orne Street, Bristol County, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,050
750 sqft
Located in downtown historic North Attleboro with quick access to North Washington street (half a street away) with restaurants, laundry/dry cleaning, convenience stores, banks, gas stations, etc. Electric and Gas
