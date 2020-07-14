All apartments in Franklin
Glen Meadow

43 Glen Meadow Rd · (508) 257-7706
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

43 Glen Meadow Rd, Franklin, MA 02038
Downtown Franklin

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 222 · Avail. Jul 24

$1,609

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Unit 010 · Avail. Jul 15

$1,624

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Unit 168 · Avail. now

$1,649

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 081 · Avail. Jul 17

$1,758

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Glen Meadow.

Amenities

24hr laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
bbq/grill
bike storage
dog park
green community
guest parking
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
Glen Meadow Apartments sits on 26-acres of tree-lined, landscaped grounds. Our community is conveniently located in the quaint and coveted town of Franklin, MA. Franklin, located 35 miles southwest of Boston, is known for its historic charm and excellent school system. A perfect town for people who enjoy convenient shopping, and a variety of dining and entertainment options. Commuting to Boston or Providence is easy from Franklin, because it offers convenient access to major roadways. Dont want to drive? No problem! The commuter rail is within walking distance. The apartments offer an abundance of natural light, spacious floor plans and plenty of closet space. Take your morning coffee through the large, sliding glass doors and enjoy views of the grounds on your private patio or balcony. Apartments are fully carpeted and have updated kitchens and bathrooms. Glen Meadow residents enjoy a picnic area and playground. We are a smoke-free community. And dont forget your best friend!! Glen Meadow is a pet-friendly community, with a fenced in dog park. Come visit us now!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $0
Deposit: $1000 or up to one full months rent
Move-in Fees: $125 holding deposit; $50 lock fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $0
fee: $0
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions:
Dogs
rent: $55
restrictions: No Breed Restrictions; Breed weight under 75lbs
Cats
rent: $45
restrictions: n/a
Parking Details: Off street parking; parking lots.
Storage Details: Available in select buildings

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Glen Meadow have any available units?
Glen Meadow has 5 units available starting at $1,609 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Glen Meadow have?
Some of Glen Meadow's amenities include 24hr laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Glen Meadow currently offering any rent specials?
Glen Meadow is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Glen Meadow pet-friendly?
Yes, Glen Meadow is pet friendly.
Does Glen Meadow offer parking?
Yes, Glen Meadow offers parking.
Does Glen Meadow have units with washers and dryers?
No, Glen Meadow does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Glen Meadow have a pool?
No, Glen Meadow does not have a pool.
Does Glen Meadow have accessible units?
No, Glen Meadow does not have accessible units.
Does Glen Meadow have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Glen Meadow has units with dishwashers.
Does Glen Meadow have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Glen Meadow has units with air conditioning.
