Glen Meadow Apartments sits on 26-acres of tree-lined, landscaped grounds. Our community is conveniently located in the quaint and coveted town of Franklin, MA. Franklin, located 35 miles southwest of Boston, is known for its historic charm and excellent school system. A perfect town for people who enjoy convenient shopping, and a variety of dining and entertainment options. Commuting to Boston or Providence is easy from Franklin, because it offers convenient access to major roadways. Dont want to drive? No problem! The commuter rail is within walking distance. The apartments offer an abundance of natural light, spacious floor plans and plenty of closet space. Take your morning coffee through the large, sliding glass doors and enjoy views of the grounds on your private patio or balcony. Apartments are fully carpeted and have updated kitchens and bathrooms. Glen Meadow residents enjoy a picnic area and playground. We are a smoke-free community. And dont forget your best friend!! Glen Meadow is a pet-friendly community, with a fenced in dog park. Come visit us now!