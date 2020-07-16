100 E Central St

Amenities

Application Link - https://apply.link/2BAbiYH - Clean, bright 3rd floor apartment with recently refinished hardwood flooring, freshly painted, two bedrooms, in downtown Franklin. Tenant pays for electric heat, cable/internet. Coin-op Laundry in the basement, parking space is assigned, small outdoor park behind building for your enjoyment. Easy commute to MBTA to Boston. Available immediately, good credit, income/employment verification required for all applications. Daily showings available. Non-smoking property, sorry, no pets allowed per Landlord.