All apartments in Franklin
Find more places like 100 E Central St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Franklin, MA
/
100 E Central St
Last updated July 9 2020 at 9:42 PM

100 E Central St

100 East Central Street · (508) 520-9696
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Franklin
See all
Downtown Franklin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

100 East Central Street, Franklin, MA 02038
Downtown Franklin

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 09 · Avail. now

$1,500

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
internet access
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Application Link - https://apply.link/2BAbiYH - Clean, bright 3rd floor apartment with recently refinished hardwood flooring, freshly painted, two bedrooms, in downtown Franklin. Tenant pays for electric heat, cable/internet. Coin-op Laundry in the basement, parking space is assigned, small outdoor park behind building for your enjoyment. Easy commute to MBTA to Boston. Available immediately, good credit, income/employment verification required for all applications. Daily showings available. Non-smoking property, sorry, no pets allowed per Landlord.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 E Central St have any available units?
100 E Central St has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 100 E Central St have?
Some of 100 E Central St's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 E Central St currently offering any rent specials?
100 E Central St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 E Central St pet-friendly?
No, 100 E Central St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Franklin.
Does 100 E Central St offer parking?
Yes, 100 E Central St offers parking.
Does 100 E Central St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 100 E Central St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 E Central St have a pool?
No, 100 E Central St does not have a pool.
Does 100 E Central St have accessible units?
No, 100 E Central St does not have accessible units.
Does 100 E Central St have units with dishwashers?
No, 100 E Central St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 100 E Central St have units with air conditioning?
No, 100 E Central St does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 100 E Central St?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Westerly
50 Woodview Way
Franklin, MA 01748
Station 117 Apartments
117 Dean Ave
Franklin, MA 02038
Union Place
10 Independence Way
Franklin, MA 02038
Franklin Commons Apartments
8 Gatehouse Ln
Franklin, MA 02038
Glen Meadow
43 Glen Meadow Rd
Franklin, MA 02038

Similar Pages

Franklin 1 BedroomsFranklin 2 Bedrooms
Franklin Apartments with GaragesFranklin Apartments with Parking
Franklin Dog Friendly ApartmentsRockingham County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MASomerville, MAMedford, MA
Malden, MARevere, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MALexington, MABurlington, MANeedham, MAChelsea, MAWilmington, MAEverett, MA
Salem, MAMelrose, MACranston, RIDedham, MARandolph, MASaugus, MADanvers, MAWakefield, MAMethuen Town, MAEast Providence, RI

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Franklin

Apartments Near Colleges

Dean CollegeRhode Island College
Providence CollegeBecker College
Hult International Business School
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity