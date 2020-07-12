/
downtown franklin
35 Apartments for rent in Downtown Franklin, Franklin, MA
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
42 Units Available
Station 117 Apartments
117 Dean Ave, Franklin, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,249
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,805
1333 sqft
Start your next chapter at Station 117 Apartments. Our brand-new community of 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments offers you a place to rest, relax, and have a little fun as you embark on your adventure.
Last updated July 12 at 12:30pm
5 Units Available
Glen Meadow
43 Glen Meadow Rd, Franklin, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,609
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,758
925 sqft
Conveniently located near Franklin Village and I-495, this green community provides free hot water and heat. On-site community garden, dog park and playground keep residents active. Units feature balcony or patio and walk-in closets.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
2 Emmons Street
2 Emmons Street, Franklin, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
900 sqft
Excellent commuter location in downtown area. Bright, clean and spacious first floor apartment with W/D hookup in kitchen. Gas heat, FHA, Central A/C, replacement windows, hardwood throughout. Basement storage available.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
151 King St
151 King Street, Franklin, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
885 sqft
Available now! Beautifully updated and maintained 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo at Claremont Condominiums in close proximity to the commuter rail station to Boston, Dean College, shopping, restaurants, 495, Wrentham Premium Outlets, Gillette Stadium and
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
25 Worsted
25 Worsted Street, Franklin, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
950 sqft
6 Bedrooms
Ask
Looking for an apartment in a home environment vs complex? Here is it... first floor of a two family home. The home is completely remodeled with a designer white kitchen, granite, stainless steel appliances. Mint condition. Open sunny floor plan.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
100 E Central St
100 East Central Street, Franklin, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
800 sqft
Application Link - https://apply.link/2BAbiYH - Clean, bright 3rd floor apartment with recently refinished hardwood flooring, freshly painted, two bedrooms, in downtown Franklin. Tenant pays for electric heat, cable/internet.
Results within 1 mile of Downtown Franklin
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
16 Units Available
Union Place
10 Independence Way, Franklin, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,657
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,879
1007 sqft
Fully furnished homes with extra storage. Enjoy a barbecue area and clubhouse on site. Close to I-495. Near Wrentham Village Premium Outlets for convenient shopping. By Franklin State Forest Park for an easy natural getaway.
Last updated July 1 at 05:08pm
1 Unit Available
Franklin Commons Apartments
8 Gatehouse Ln, Franklin, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
631 sqft
Located just minutes from Route 495, convenient for commuters. Units have separate dining areas, walk-in closets, and fully equipped kitchens. Community has onsite fitness center, lounge room with fireplace, and more.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
20 Bancroft Cmn
20 Bancroft Common, Franklin, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1645 sqft
Large, spacious townhouse in condo community available immediately! Great location, quiet area abuts State Forest, fenced in front yard, multiple decks, skylights to see the stars.
Results within 5 miles of Downtown Franklin
Last updated July 12 at 12:04pm
11 Units Available
The Charles Bellingham
151 N Main St, Bellingham, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,690
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,005
1096 sqft
Located just minutes from I-95, with easy access Providence and Boston. Includes resort-style pool, 24-hour fitness center and bark park. Apartments feature new renovations, gourmet kitchens and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
129 Bellwood Circle
129 Bellwood Circle, Bellingham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1464 sqft
Stunning townhouse located in desirable Bellwood Circle, convenient access to rtes 140/126/495, Forge Park rail, restaurants, stores, a park & more. A very nice eat in kitchen w/terrific natural light.
Results within 10 miles of Downtown Franklin
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
11 Units Available
Cumberland Crossing
100 Crossing Dr, Cumberland Hill, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,459
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,811
964 sqft
Cumberland Crossing is off 1295 and a short drive to the Cape. Apartments feature on-site pool, and South County Beach is close-by. Units feature fireplaces, W/D, and high-end kitchens; site offers pool, parking, and green-living.
Last updated July 12 at 12:13pm
27 Units Available
Alexan Wrentham
50 Ledgeview Way, Norfolk County, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,030
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,340
1221 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,960
1482 sqft
Alexan Wrentham is a brand new apartment community with everything you could ask for without ever having to leave.
Last updated July 12 at 12:09pm
11 Units Available
West Village
792 West St, Mansfield Center, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,081
921 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,194
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,637
1340 sqft
Residents can get out and enjoy cabanas, an athletic center and even charge their electric vehicle at this community. Inside features include custom cabinetry, designer appliances and walk-in closets. Mansfield Crossing shopping center is nearby.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
28 Units Available
Village Green Apartments
71 Messenger St, Plainville, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,425
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
850 sqft
CHR IS NOW LEASING. MANY NEW POLICIES ARE IN PLACE TO ENSURE YOUR HEALTH AND SAFETY WHEN YOU VISIT ONE OF OUR COMMUNITIES.
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
12 Units Available
The River Lofts at Ashton Mill
51 Front St, Cumberland Hill, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,515
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,009
1242 sqft
Luxurious in-unit amenities include patio or balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. Great location for outdoor recreation and close to wooded paths, kayaks, and running trails. Residents enjoy communal maintenance services, pool table, gym, and more.
Last updated July 8 at 02:19pm
14 Units Available
The Preserve Apartments
100 Hilltop Dr, Walpole, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Thirty-minute commute into Boston or Providence. Community has fitness center, business center, clubhouse, and large stone fireplace. Units feature washers and dryers, dining rooms, and large walk-in closets.
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
1 Rolling Green Dr.
1 Rolling Green Drive, Milford, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
932 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Terms: One year lease
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
10 Shadowbrook Ln.
10 Shadowbrook Lane, Milford, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1039 sqft
Gorgeous two bedroom with one and one half bath WITH heat and hot water included!! Great corner unit.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
213 Cottage Street
213 Cottage Street, Woonsocket, RI
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1402 sqft
GORGEOUS, second floor 3-bedroom unit offers remodeled kitchen, bathroom and more. Hardwoods throughout. Laundry facilities in lower level, parking including detached garage. PLEASE... NO PETS! NO EXCEPTIONS! No smoking in building.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
64 Harrison Avenue
64 Harrison Avenue, Woonsocket, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1044 sqft
Two Large Bedroom Unit With One Bathroom, Third Floor Unit, Lots of Closet Space, Completely Updated Unit, Heat Included In Monthly Rent, Hardwood Floors Throughout, Soft Close Cabinets and Draws, Stainless Steel Appliances, Off Street Parking For 2
Last updated July 12 at 05:23pm
1 Unit Available
20-22 Orne St
20-22 Orne Street, Bristol County, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
800 sqft
Located in downtown historic North Attleboro with quick access to North Washington street (half a street away) with restaurants, laundry/dry cleaning, convenience stores, banks, gas stations, etc.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
17 Willis Lane
17 Willis Lane, Norfolk County, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1650 sqft
Enjoy the private setting on this beautiful One Level Ranch settled at the end of a dead end road abutting a farm just minutes to Route 1 and Gillette Stadium.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
152 Turner Rd
152 Turner Road, Middlesex County, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
698 sqft
Bright, private one bedroom unit in Crestview Condominiums! Great location in the complex, has an outdoor balcony. Recently painted with updated kitchen countertops, tile back splash. New flooring, stove, range hood & dishwasher.
