992 Apartments for rent in Everett, MA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Everett renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and sweep, partic...
Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Lower Mystic Basin
23 Units Available
The Batch Yard
25 Charlton St, Everett, MA
Studio
$2,007
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,258
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,816
1089 sqft
Upscale studios and 1-3 bedroom apartments just five minutes to downtown Boston and ten minutes to North Station. Modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, Nest thermostats, patio/balcony. Pool, rooftop deck with grilling.

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
Downtown Everett
1 Unit Available
12 Wolcott St.
12 Wolcott Street, Everett, MA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
1272 sqft
Huge 4 bedroom available 6/1 right in the heart of Everett Square. Plenty of charm and natural light, new appliances, central A/C, fresh paint, hardwood floors.

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
Glendale
1 Unit Available
6 Foster St.
6 Foster Street, Everett, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,050
700 sqft
Location: Foster Street in the North End Steps to the Mirabella Pool! First floor and lower level duplex apartment for rent for September 1st. Rent is $3050 per month, utilities are not included in the rent.

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
Glendale
1 Unit Available
93 Walnut St.
93 Walnut Street, Everett, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1000 sqft
Terms: One year lease

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Downtown Everett
1 Unit Available
56 Corey
56 Corey Street, Everett, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1127 sqft
This is a beautiful apartment, completely updated with a large formal living room and dining room space. Walking distance to the newly opened 2.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Hendersonville
1 Unit Available
20 Plymouth Street
20 Plymouth Street, Everett, MA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1200 sqft
- Large 4-bed/2-bath apartment in Everett - Short 15-minute walk to Wellington Station T Stop - Living and dining rooms - Kitchen with dishwasher, fridge, and stove - All carpet will be replaced with NEW hardwood floors by move-in -

Last updated April 4 at 06:28am
Glendale
1 Unit Available
88 Walnut Street
88 Walnut Street, Everett, MA
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
2015 sqft
Flawless 4-5 bed single family home in Everett that has been recently renovated.
Results within 1 mile of Everett
Last updated June 14 at 02:49pm
$
Maplewood
13 Units Available
Gateway at Malden Center
14 Summer St, Malden, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,045
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,860
1172 sqft
Less than 8 miles from downtown Boston and close to I-93, Middlesex Fells Reservation, shopping, dining and more. This pet-friendly complex offers granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, clubhouse, indoor pool, gym, sauna and hot tub.
Last updated June 14 at 12:34pm
Wellington
26 Units Available
Modera Medford
5 Cabot Rd, Medford, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,311
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,795
1199 sqft
Minutes to Route 16, I-93 and Wellington Station. Modern apartments situated along the Malden riverfront. Community boasts a wildlife observation deck, a rooftop deck with city views and direct access to walking trails.
Last updated June 14 at 12:32pm
Wellington
17 Units Available
Rivers Edge
100 Rivers Edge Dr, Medford, MA
Studio
$2,105
620 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,289
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,680
1161 sqft
Minutes from the Malden River and the Fellsway. Updated interiors with fireplaces, granite countertops, hardwood floors and lots of storage. On-site pool, coffee bar, business center, gym and game room.
Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Wellington
45 Units Available
50/55 Station Landing
50 Station Lndg, Medford, MA
Studio
$2,140
647 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,129
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,621
1118 sqft
Luxury waterfront living. Experience the ultimate in convenience with on-site retail shops and restaurants, plus a train service to Boston via the Orange Line from the adjacent Wellington MBTA station.
Last updated June 11 at 05:40pm
$
Malden Center
2 Units Available
Pleasant Plaza
36 Dartmouth St, Malden, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,100
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
Welcome home to Pleasant Plaza, a Carabetta Community.
Last updated June 11 at 03:09pm
$
Malden Center
1 Unit Available
Malden Gardens
520 Main St, Malden, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1030 sqft
As one of the tallest buildings in Malden, Malden Gardens is an 18 story complex that offers spacious one and two bedroom apartments in a pedestrian friendly neighborhood with close access to bus lines, highways, shopping and restaurants, including
Last updated July 3 at 12:12am
Wellington
9 Units Available
75 SL
75 Station Lndg, Medford, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,599
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,036
1076 sqft
Modern apartments provide both a smoke-free and green community. Trendy, upscale decor features recent renovations with granite counters, hardwood floors and in unit laundry. Apartments offer bike storage, a media room and are pet friendly.

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
Medford Street - The Neck
1 Unit Available
423 Bunker Hill St.
423 Bunker Hill Street, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
978 sqft
Terms: One year lease

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Thompson Square - Bunker Hill
1 Unit Available
28 Tremont ST #2
28 Tremont Street, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
800 sqft
Unit #2 Available 08/01/20 28 Tremont St - Property Id: 42801 1 bed+ Den/Office (one master with walk in closet and one smaller room ...

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Medford Street - The Neck
1 Unit Available
450 Rutherford Ave
450 Rutherford Avenue, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,304
988 sqft
2/2 near Orange line T ~NO FEE~ - Property Id: 213873 Brand New pet friendly luxury building near Charlestown's Hood Park/Sullivan Square! This sun-drenched corner 2 bed/2 bath apartment comes with hardwood flooring in the kitchen and living room,

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Lower Broadway
1 Unit Available
56 Beacon St 2
56 Beacon Street, Chelsea, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
1010 sqft
Unit 2 Available 07/01/20 In the "Beacon Hill" of Chelsea 2B/1B - Property Id: 136815 Iconic Chelsea Waterfront brick row house 2 beds, 1 bath apartment in a well maintained building.

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
East Somerville
1 Unit Available
41 Mount Pleasant St.
41 Mount Pleasant Street, Somerville, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
One bedroom apartment with brand new hardwood floors and awesome ceiling height right down the street from a Sullivan sq Train stop, restaurants, markets, coffee shops and more ! Great location-- one minute to the T.

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
Maplewood
1 Unit Available
1538 Eastern Ave.
1538 Eastern Avenue, Malden, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
600 sqft
Bright open 1 bed 1 bathroom apartment Hardwood Floors, Newly refinished bathroom. Private deck off living room Laundry in building New appliances. Parking space included with rent. Large common yard.

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
Maplewood
1 Unit Available
17 Jordan St.
17 Jordan Ter, Malden, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,790
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 Bd,1 Bath, Pet Ok, Central Air, Covered Parking, Elevator Terms: One year lease

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
Maplewood
1 Unit Available
609 Salem St.
609 Salem Street, Malden, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1200 sqft
Terms: One year lease

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
East Somerville
1 Unit Available
154 Broadway
154 Broadway, Somerville, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1000 sqft
This is a really nice 2 bedroom with in a very short distance to Sullivan Station. The apartment is on a raised first floor. Very high ceilings and hardwood floors. The bathroom is spacious and modern.

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
Bellrock
1 Unit Available
236 Main St.
236 Main Street, Malden, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1200 sqft
Total remodeled apartment offers 3 bedroom with fully applianced kitchen,sunny unit,hardwood floors, washer/dryer in the unit,close to Malden Square and Malden T Station! Terms: One year lease
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Everett, MA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Everett renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

