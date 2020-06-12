545 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Everett, MA

/
3 bedroom apartments
Lower Mystic Basin
56 Units Available
The Pioneer
1760 Revere Beach Parkway, Everett, MA
3 Bedrooms
$4,005
1407 sqft
Every adventurer needs a home base to rest, relax, and refuel-welcome to yours. Spacious open-concept homes invite small gatherings, while private balconies* offer a quiet place to soak in the Boston skyline.
Lower Mystic Basin
23 Units Available
The Batch Yard
25 Charlton St, Everett, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,802
1326 sqft
Upscale studios and 1-3 bedroom apartments just five minutes to downtown Boston and ten minutes to North Station. Modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, Nest thermostats, patio/balcony. Pool, rooftop deck with grilling.
Downtown Everett
1 Unit Available
12 Wolcott St.
12 Wolcott Street, Everett, MA
Huge 4 bedroom available 6/1 right in the heart of Everett Square. Plenty of charm and natural light, new appliances, central A/C, fresh paint, hardwood floors.
Hendersonville
1 Unit Available
19 Alfred
19 Alfred Street, Everett, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
900 sqft
Terms: One year lease
Hendersonville
1 Unit Available
20 Plymouth Street
20 Plymouth Street, Everett, MA
- Large 4-bed/2-bath apartment in Everett - Short 15-minute walk to Wellington Station T Stop - Living and dining rooms - Kitchen with dishwasher, fridge, and stove - All carpet will be replaced with NEW hardwood floors by move-in -
Glendale
1 Unit Available
162 Cottage St
162 Cottage Street, Everett, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
929 sqft
** All visitors - Please wear gloves/face mask!** BEST RENTAL in EVERETT! Nestled back on a quiet street lies a 3 bed 1 bath home that has everything you need! The kitchen features gas cooking, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances.
Glendale
1 Unit Available
88 Walnut Street
88 Walnut Street, Everett, MA
Flawless 4-5 bed single family home in Everett that has been recently renovated.
Wellington
27 Units Available
Modera Medford
5 Cabot Rd, Medford, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,705
1567 sqft
Minutes to Route 16, I-93 and Wellington Station. Modern apartments situated along the Malden riverfront. Community boasts a wildlife observation deck, a rooftop deck with city views and direct access to walking trails.
Wellington
45 Units Available
50/55 Station Landing
50 Station Lndg, Medford, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,972
1360 sqft
Luxury waterfront living. Experience the ultimate in convenience with on-site retail shops and restaurants, plus a train service to Boston via the Orange Line from the adjacent Wellington MBTA station.
Wellington
40 Units Available
RE150
150 Rivers Edge Dr, Medford, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,625
1358 sqft
Medford apartment on River's Edge Drive is located near Hwys 16 and 28. Amenities of this pet-friendly community include an outdoor amphitheater, swimming pool, and gym. Apartment features W/D hookup, dishwasher, and fireplace.
Wellington
18 Units Available
Rivers Edge
100 Rivers Edge Dr, Medford, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,679
1358 sqft
Minutes from the Malden River and the Fellsway. Updated interiors with fireplaces, granite countertops, hardwood floors and lots of storage. On-site pool, coffee bar, business center, gym and game room.
Mystic River
56 Units Available
Montaje
449 Canal St, Somerville, MA
3 Bedrooms
$4,905
1490 sqft
Situated near Northern Expressway and the Sylvester Baxter Riverfront Park. Every unit features stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. On-site amenities include a sky lounge, outdoor fireplace and a cyber cafe.
Wellington
9 Units Available
75 SL
75 Station Lndg, Medford, MA
3 Bedrooms
$4,402
1414 sqft
Modern apartments provide both a smoke-free and green community. Trendy, upscale decor features recent renovations with granite counters, hardwood floors and in unit laundry. Apartments offer bike storage, a media room and are pet friendly.
Maplewood
1 Unit Available
12 Stearns St
12 Stearns Street, Malden, MA
2 Available 09/01/20 4 Bed 1 bath close to Malden Center! No Fee - listed by landlord. Available 9/1. Heat included! Enjoy a brand new kitchen, new floors, and in unit laundry in this spacious 4 bed 1 bath, within about a 10 minute walk to the T.
Maplewood
1 Unit Available
27 Elmwood Park
27 Elmwood Park, Malden, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,080
925 sqft
Great Location, Close to MBTA, Right off Ferry St. 3 good size bedrooms PLUS office, 3rd Floor Unit. Hardwood Floor throughout. Large eat in kitchen with dishwasher. Gas Heat, HW (pay by tenants). Gas cooking.
Maplewood
1 Unit Available
32-34 Holyoke St.
32-34 Holyoke Street, Malden, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1000 sqft
Terms: One year lease
Belingham Square
1 Unit Available
18 Congress Ave Unit 1
18 Congress Ave, Chelsea, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1200 sqft
This newly-built 3 bed, 2 full bath condo is right in the heart of the ever-growing downtown Chelsea neighborhood, and a perfect a way to be close to Boston without the Boston prices. This 1,200 sq. ft.
Thompson Square - Bunker Hill
1 Unit Available
12 Austin
12 Austin Street, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
1000 sqft
Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 full bathroom in the heart of Charlestown.
Bellrock
1 Unit Available
236 Main St.
236 Main Street, Malden, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1200 sqft
Total remodeled apartment offers 3 bedroom with fully applianced kitchen,sunny unit,hardwood floors, washer/dryer in the unit,close to Malden Square and Malden T Station! Terms: One year lease
East Somerville
1 Unit Available
28 Franklin
28 Franklin Street, Somerville, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1000 sqft
Terms: One year lease
Medford Street - The Neck
1 Unit Available
19 Parker St.
19 Parker Street, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1012 sqft
Terms: One year lease
Maplewood
1 Unit Available
1332 Eastern Ave.
1332 Eastern Avenue, Malden, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1300 sqft
New construction townhouse in Malden! This gem will have a gas fireplace , granite counters, stainless steel appliances, a yard, parking and much more... Call for a personal tour today Terms: One year lease
Medford Street - The Neck
1 Unit Available
59 Baldwin St.
59 Baldwin Street, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1200 sqft
Terms: One year lease
Wellington
1 Unit Available
27 First St.
27 First Street, Medford, MA
Gut renovation, Stainless steel appliances, granite counters and central air conditioning with parking and free in-unit laundry. Currently undergoing renovation, photos are of a similarly recently finished unit. Finishes will be similar.
