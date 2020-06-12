/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:15 PM
590 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Everett, MA
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 03:37pm
Lower Mystic Basin
23 Units Available
The Batch Yard
25 Charlton St, Everett, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,786
1089 sqft
Upscale studios and 1-3 bedroom apartments just five minutes to downtown Boston and ten minutes to North Station. Modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, Nest thermostats, patio/balcony. Pool, rooftop deck with grilling.
Verified
1 of 55
Last updated June 12 at 03:37pm
$
Lower Mystic Basin
55 Units Available
The Pioneer
1760 Revere Beach Parkway, Everett, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,906
1099 sqft
Every adventurer needs a home base to rest, relax, and refuel-welcome to yours. Spacious open-concept homes invite small gatherings, while private balconies* offer a quiet place to soak in the Boston skyline.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 02:04pm
Lower Mystic Basin
1 Unit Available
11 Langdon St.
11 Langdon Street, Everett, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1000 sqft
Terms: One year lease
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 02:04pm
West Everett
1 Unit Available
252 Main St.
252 Main Street, Everett, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1000 sqft
Terms: One year lease
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 02:04pm
West Everett
1 Unit Available
5 Laurel St.
5 Laurel Street, Everett, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1100 sqft
Terms: One year lease
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 02:04pm
Glendale
1 Unit Available
6 Foster St.
6 Foster Street, Everett, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,050
700 sqft
Location: Foster Street in the North End Steps to the Mirabella Pool! First floor and lower level duplex apartment for rent for September 1st. Rent is $3050 per month, utilities are not included in the rent.
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 02:04pm
Glendale
1 Unit Available
93 Walnut St.
93 Walnut Street, Everett, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1000 sqft
Terms: One year lease
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Downtown Everett
1 Unit Available
56 Corey
56 Corey Street, Everett, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1127 sqft
This is a beautiful apartment, completely updated with a large formal living room and dining room space. Walking distance to the newly opened 2.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 03:49pm
Lower Mystic Basin
1 Unit Available
43 Charlton Street
43 Charlton Street, Everett, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
519 sqft
43 Charlton Street Apt #B-205, Everett, MA 02149 - 2 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Moira Vittengl, Coldwell Banker, (617) 501-6491. Available from: 06/02/2020. No pets allowed.
Results within 1 mile of Everett
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Wellington
40 Units Available
RE150
150 Rivers Edge Dr, Medford, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,985
1199 sqft
Medford apartment on River's Edge Drive is located near Hwys 16 and 28. Amenities of this pet-friendly community include an outdoor amphitheater, swimming pool, and gym. Apartment features W/D hookup, dishwasher, and fireplace.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 12:52pm
Malden Center
32 Units Available
Residences at Malden Station
138 Pleasant Street, Malden, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,920
1021 sqft
Brand-new, pet-friendly community with a roof deck, a 24-hour gym, in-home laundry, built-in desks and wine racks. Commuting is easy - just 15 minutes to downtown Boston.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 03:48pm
$
Maplewood
10 Units Available
Gateway at Malden Center
14 Summer St, Malden, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,870
1172 sqft
Less than 8 miles from downtown Boston and close to I-93, Middlesex Fells Reservation, shopping, dining and more. This pet-friendly complex offers granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, clubhouse, indoor pool, gym, sauna and hot tub.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 12:38pm
Wellington
18 Units Available
Rivers Edge
100 Rivers Edge Dr, Medford, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,657
1161 sqft
Minutes from the Malden River and the Fellsway. Updated interiors with fireplaces, granite countertops, hardwood floors and lots of storage. On-site pool, coffee bar, business center, gym and game room.
Verified
1 of 72
Last updated June 12 at 12:09pm
Wellington
27 Units Available
Modera Medford
5 Cabot Rd, Medford, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,815
1199 sqft
Minutes to Route 16, I-93 and Wellington Station. Modern apartments situated along the Malden riverfront. Community boasts a wildlife observation deck, a rooftop deck with city views and direct access to walking trails.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
$
Mystic River
25 Units Available
AVA Somerville
445 Artisan Way, Somerville, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,780
1028 sqft
Thoughtfully designed floor plans with chalkboard walls, customizable closets, and in-unit washer and dryer. Fully equipped kitchens with stainless steel appliances in select units. Urban-inspired design. Courtyard terrace. Near beautiful Mystic River.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
$
Mystic River
15 Units Available
Avalon at Assembly Row
333 Great River Rd, Somerville, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,377
1219 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartments, townhomes and lofts. Views of Mystic River in select apartments from private patio or balcony. Furnished units available. Fitness center. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 12:31pm
Medford Street - The Neck
6 Units Available
Mezzo Design Lofts
30 Caldwell St, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,208
943 sqft
Apartments offer a location that is close to great universities. They are pet-friendly, offer 24 hour maintenance and a courtyard. Other amenities include controlled access entry, air conditioning and covered garage parking.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 12:20pm
Thompson Square - Bunker Hill
15 Units Available
Harborview at the Navy Yard
250 1st Ave, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$4,322
1367 sqft
Waterfront apartments, studio to three-bedroom, close to Tobin Memorial Bridge. Great options for commuters, as residents have access to a discounted water taxi, shuttle to Government Center, and MBTA just steps away.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 12:57pm
Wellington
14 Units Available
Wellington Place
34 Brainard Ave, Medford, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,725
1055 sqft
Homes feature granite counters and extra storage. Community includes a clubhouse and pool. Jog along the nearby Mystic River. Close to I-93, Route 2, I-9, and the Orange Line, making your commute a breeze.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
Admirals Hill
9 Units Available
Axis Admiral's Hill
325 Commandants Way, Chelsea, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,470
1261 sqft
Luxurious apartment homes with designer amenities. Stainless steel appliances, granite counters, gas fireplaces, and oversized bathrooms with soaking tubs. Easy access to public transit. Covered parking available.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Wellington
43 Units Available
50/55 Station Landing
50 Station Lndg, Medford, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,621
1118 sqft
Luxury waterfront living. Experience the ultimate in convenience with on-site retail shops and restaurants, plus a train service to Boston via the Orange Line from the adjacent Wellington MBTA station.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
$
Mystic River
55 Units Available
Montaje
449 Canal St, Somerville, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,673
1186 sqft
Situated near Northern Expressway and the Sylvester Baxter Riverfront Park. Every unit features stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. On-site amenities include a sky lounge, outdoor fireplace and a cyber cafe.
Verified
1 of 56
Last updated June 12 at 03:37pm
Medford Street - The Neck
35 Units Available
The Harvey
50 Hood Park Drive, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,585
984 sqft
The Harvey is as unique as you are. Located in Hood Park, the newest neighborhood in Boston, The Harvey is a short subway or bike ride from downtown Boston and Cambridge.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 11 at 03:09pm
$
Malden Center
1 Unit Available
Malden Gardens
520 Main St, Malden, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1030 sqft
As one of the tallest buildings in Malden, Malden Gardens is an 18 story complex that offers spacious one and two bedroom apartments in a pedestrian friendly neighborhood with close access to bus lines, highways, shopping and restaurants, including
Similar Pages
Everett 1 BedroomsEverett 2 BedroomsEverett 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsEverett 3 BedroomsEverett Accessible ApartmentsEverett Apartments with Balcony
Everett Apartments with GarageEverett Apartments with GymEverett Apartments with Hardwood FloorsEverett Apartments with Move-in SpecialsEverett Apartments with ParkingEverett Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MASomerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MA
Medford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MAMarlborough, MASalem, MAMelrose, MACranston, RIDanvers, MADedham, MARandolph, MA