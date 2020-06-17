88 Walnut Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Flawless 4-5 bed single family home in Everett that has been recently renovated. Conveniently located: less than a 5 minute walk from the bus stops on Broadway and Ferry St, only a 10 minute drive to Boston, and close in proximity to the new Encore Casino, Assembly Row, Malden Center, and many restaurants and shops. Open concept living space and hardwood floors throughout are just a few of the amazing features to this property! First floor has a large office that could be used as a 5th bedroom with a full bathroom right across the hall. It also has a brand new kitchen with stainless steel appliances. On top of that, there is central heat and A/C, 2 Enclosed porches, storage in the basement and 3-4 car off street parking spots! Don't miss out on your opportunity to call this place your home.