Last updated April 21 2020 at 9:36 AM

88 Walnut Street

88 Walnut Street · (845) 729-1918
Location

88 Walnut Street, Everett, MA 02149
Glendale

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2015 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Flawless 4-5 bed single family home in Everett that has been recently renovated. Conveniently located: less than a 5 minute walk from the bus stops on Broadway and Ferry St, only a 10 minute drive to Boston, and close in proximity to the new Encore Casino, Assembly Row, Malden Center, and many restaurants and shops. Open concept living space and hardwood floors throughout are just a few of the amazing features to this property! First floor has a large office that could be used as a 5th bedroom with a full bathroom right across the hall. It also has a brand new kitchen with stainless steel appliances. On top of that, there is central heat and A/C, 2 Enclosed porches, storage in the basement and 3-4 car off street parking spots! Don't miss out on your opportunity to call this place your home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 88 Walnut Street have any available units?
88 Walnut Street has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 88 Walnut Street have?
Some of 88 Walnut Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 88 Walnut Street currently offering any rent specials?
88 Walnut Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 88 Walnut Street pet-friendly?
No, 88 Walnut Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Everett.
Does 88 Walnut Street offer parking?
Yes, 88 Walnut Street does offer parking.
Does 88 Walnut Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 88 Walnut Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 88 Walnut Street have a pool?
No, 88 Walnut Street does not have a pool.
Does 88 Walnut Street have accessible units?
No, 88 Walnut Street does not have accessible units.
Does 88 Walnut Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 88 Walnut Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 88 Walnut Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 88 Walnut Street has units with air conditioning.
