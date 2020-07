Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Great Location In Everett! Minutes away from The Encore Casino! Spacious One Level Unit that offers Possible 4 Bedrooms or 3 Bedrooms With Large Office With Own Private Entrance!! Updated Kitchen and Bath! Large Bedrooms and Good Size Closets...Unit Features A Unique Floor Plan with a Living Room and Family Room Off A Dining Area.. Almost like Living in a Single Family..Central A/C!! Storage in Basement Nice Shared closed off Private Deck For Entertaining!! Public Transportation right outside your door step. Wellington Station is a 5 Minute Drive!