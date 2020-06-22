All apartments in Everett
190 Springvale Ave

190 Springvale Avenue · (617) 863-7040
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

190 Springvale Avenue, Everett, MA 02149
Glendale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Great Place to Live & entertain: Spacious updated & Newly renovated 3 bedrooms and 1 full bath house in Everett MA, move in ready. The house is fully updated with luxury bathroom, central air condition, modern kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, modern under the shelf lightnings, pantry with pull in Drawers, Lazy susans, etc. The place has a all season front porch in the front and has a huge deck in the back for entertaining and hanging out which can be accessible from both kitchen & Master bedroom. Good Size bedrooms, living room & dining room with ton of lighting and views , Master bed room has a modern huge walk in closet with all the space savers. Second bedroom also has a modern closet with racks & space savers. Third bedroom has a small closet but walk in front porch which makes it very special. This room can be perfect for a guest bedroom, kids room, office room etc. Last but the best is the huge drive way which provides 3 car parking for this unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 190 Springvale Ave have any available units?
190 Springvale Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Everett, MA.
What amenities does 190 Springvale Ave have?
Some of 190 Springvale Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 190 Springvale Ave currently offering any rent specials?
190 Springvale Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 190 Springvale Ave pet-friendly?
No, 190 Springvale Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Everett.
Does 190 Springvale Ave offer parking?
Yes, 190 Springvale Ave does offer parking.
Does 190 Springvale Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 190 Springvale Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 190 Springvale Ave have a pool?
No, 190 Springvale Ave does not have a pool.
Does 190 Springvale Ave have accessible units?
No, 190 Springvale Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 190 Springvale Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 190 Springvale Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 190 Springvale Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 190 Springvale Ave has units with air conditioning.
