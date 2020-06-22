190 Springvale Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters parking recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Great Place to Live & entertain: Spacious updated & Newly renovated 3 bedrooms and 1 full bath house in Everett MA, move in ready. The house is fully updated with luxury bathroom, central air condition, modern kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, modern under the shelf lightnings, pantry with pull in Drawers, Lazy susans, etc. The place has a all season front porch in the front and has a huge deck in the back for entertaining and hanging out which can be accessible from both kitchen & Master bedroom. Good Size bedrooms, living room & dining room with ton of lighting and views , Master bed room has a modern huge walk in closet with all the space savers. Second bedroom also has a modern closet with racks & space savers. Third bedroom has a small closet but walk in front porch which makes it very special. This room can be perfect for a guest bedroom, kids room, office room etc. Last but the best is the huge drive way which provides 3 car parking for this unit.