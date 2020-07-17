7 Longwood Drive

Amenities

Amazing 2 bedroom, 2 bath Top Floor/Penthouse. High Vaulted/Cathedral Ceiling with beautifully exposed Wooden Beams, Open Floor Plan. Quiet. New Kitchen, Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Dishwasher, Hardwood Floors, Spacious Closets. Stackable Washer/Dryer in walk-in closet. Additional Laundry and Storage Bin in the basement. Great Andover schools. 5-10 min from Merrimack College and Phillips Academy. 5 min walk to YMCA. 5-7 min drive to 93 and 495 highways. 1.5 miles from downtown and commuter rail station. Many green nature trails nearby. Utilities included: heat, water, refuse and snow removal, grounds maintenance, air conditioning. Off-street parking. No pets. No smoking. Available Now. $2,100/month rent. $2,100 security deposit.