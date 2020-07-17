All apartments in Essex County
7 Longwood Drive
Last updated July 13 2020 at 7:10 AM

7 Longwood Drive

7 Longwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7 Longwood Drive, Essex County, MA 01810

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Amazing 2 bedroom, 2 bath Top Floor/Penthouse. High Vaulted/Cathedral Ceiling with beautifully exposed Wooden Beams, Open Floor Plan. Quiet. New Kitchen, Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Dishwasher, Hardwood Floors, Spacious Closets. Stackable Washer/Dryer in walk-in closet. Additional Laundry and Storage Bin in the basement. Great Andover schools. 5-10 min from Merrimack College and Phillips Academy. 5 min walk to YMCA. 5-7 min drive to 93 and 495 highways. 1.5 miles from downtown and commuter rail station. Many green nature trails nearby. Utilities included: heat, water, refuse and snow removal, grounds maintenance, air conditioning. Off-street parking. No pets. No smoking. Available Now. $2,100/month rent. $2,100 security deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 Longwood Drive have any available units?
7 Longwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Essex County, MA.
What amenities does 7 Longwood Drive have?
Some of 7 Longwood Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 Longwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7 Longwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 Longwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7 Longwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Essex County.
Does 7 Longwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7 Longwood Drive offers parking.
Does 7 Longwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7 Longwood Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 Longwood Drive have a pool?
No, 7 Longwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7 Longwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 7 Longwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7 Longwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7 Longwood Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 7 Longwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7 Longwood Drive has units with air conditioning.
