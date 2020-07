Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher 24hr maintenance parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated bathtub carpet extra storage oven smoke-free units stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym on-site laundry pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill package receiving parking accepts section 8 guest parking hot tub online portal

Situated along Boston’s historic and picturesque North Shore, Beverly Commons presents a quiet and tranquil lifestyle in the seaside city of Beverly. You’ll experience colonial style apartment home living that reflects a traditional Williamsburg style of architecture. Various and spacious floor plans offer a diverse range of possibilities when it comes to arranging your apartment home. The MBTA Commuter Rail’s North Beverly stop is only ½ a mile down the road from Beverly Commons. The community’s clubhouse is elegantly appointed with tasteful decor where residents enjoy a quiet atmosphere. The fitness center features both free-weights and cardio machines. The swimming pool and adjacent sun deck includes complimentary grills.