All apartments in Peabody
Find more places like eaves Peabody.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Peabody, MA
/
eaves Peabody
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:08 PM

eaves Peabody

51 Keyes Dr · (404) 476-8562
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Peabody
See all
Proctor
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

51 Keyes Dr, Peabody, MA 01960
Proctor

Price and availability

VERIFIED 12 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 016-KD5 · Avail. now

$1,965

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 864 sqft

Unit 007-KD7 · Avail. Aug 14

$2,040

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 864 sqft

Unit 017-KD7 · Avail. Aug 21

$2,040

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 864 sqft

See 8+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from eaves Peabody.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
cats allowed
garage
parking
pool
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
basketball court
bike storage
green community
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
lobby
package receiving
playground
tennis court
Welcome to eaves Peabody, located in Peabody, where sensible apartment living meets a sensible cost of living. We offer quality one and two bedroom apartments with a few little extras, like well-equipped kitchens with brand name appliances. We also two bed town homes with private patios. Simply put, our Peabody apartments offer more of what you hope for. Better than you bargained for. So, what are you waiting for?

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-12 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $0
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $25 key fee
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: $500 flat fee
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: No aggressive breeds (Rottweiler, Doberman Pinschers, Pit Bulls, American Staffordshire Terriers, Staffordshire Bull Terriers, American Bull Dogs, German Shepherds, Tosa Inus, Shar Peis, Wolf Hybrids, Dalmatians, Boxers, Alaskan Malamutes, Basset Hounds, Blood Hounds, Bull Mastiffs, Argentine Dogos, Akitas, Presa Canarios, Fila Brasileiros, Chow Chows, All mixes of these breeds); No monkeys, ferrets, rabbits, snakes, livestock, or reptiles
Parking Details: Surface Parking Lot: included in lease.
Storage Details: Storage unit: $60/month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does eaves Peabody have any available units?
eaves Peabody has 11 units available starting at $1,965 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does eaves Peabody have?
Some of eaves Peabody's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is eaves Peabody currently offering any rent specials?
eaves Peabody is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is eaves Peabody pet-friendly?
Yes, eaves Peabody is pet friendly.
Does eaves Peabody offer parking?
Yes, eaves Peabody offers parking.
Does eaves Peabody have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, eaves Peabody offers units with in unit laundry.
Does eaves Peabody have a pool?
Yes, eaves Peabody has a pool.
Does eaves Peabody have accessible units?
No, eaves Peabody does not have accessible units.
Does eaves Peabody have units with dishwashers?
Yes, eaves Peabody has units with dishwashers.
Does eaves Peabody have units with air conditioning?
Yes, eaves Peabody has units with air conditioning.
Interested in eaves Peabody?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Highlands at Dearborn
19 Magnolia Way
Peabody, MA 01960
14 North
1000 Crane Brook Way
Peabody, MA 01960
Essex Apartments
1 Avalon Dr
Peabody, MA 01960

Similar Pages

Peabody 1 BedroomsPeabody 2 Bedrooms
Peabody Apartments with BalconyPeabody Apartments with Garage
Peabody Dog Friendly ApartmentsRockingham County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MASomerville, MAManchester, NH
Malden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MALexington, MANorwood, MABurlington, MAFranklin, MANeedham, MAChelsea, MA
Wilmington, MAEverett, MASalem, MAMelrose, MADanvers, MADedham, MARandolph, MASaugus, MAWakefield, MAMethuen Town, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Proctor

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Becker CollegeHult International Business School
Berklee College of Music
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity