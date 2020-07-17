12 Pigeon Hill St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage new construction

Lease to Own this new construction in a former quarry! Set on a private 2 acres in Pigeon Hill. Approximately 4000 sq. ft. of finished living space set back 300 ft. from street. Having all of the amenities expected. First floor consisting of open floor plan , custom shaker kitchen and Bertazzoni appliances. Spacious 625 sq. ft. first floor master suite with steam shower in master bath, walk in closet with laundry facilities. Second floor with good size bedrooms, laundry room, full bath and a teen/playroom. Full front entrance 10 ft. high ceiling walk out finished lower level set up for In-Law, extended family or au pair. Walk up attic with windows consisting of 1000 sq. ft. of unfinished space.



For Deserving Buyers with a Good Down Payment



24 hour information line: 833-994-6946 Ext 803



