Essex County, MA
12 Pigeon Hill St
12 Pigeon Hill St

12 Pigeon Hill Street · (833) 994-6946
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

12 Pigeon Hill Street, Essex County, MA 01966

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 beds, 3.5 baths, $4100 · Avail. now

$4,100

5 Bed · 3.5 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
new construction
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
new construction
Lease to Own this new construction in a former quarry! Set on a private 2 acres in Pigeon Hill. Approximately 4000 sq. ft. of finished living space set back 300 ft. from street. Having all of the amenities expected. First floor consisting of open floor plan , custom shaker kitchen and Bertazzoni appliances. Spacious 625 sq. ft. first floor master suite with steam shower in master bath, walk in closet with laundry facilities. Second floor with good size bedrooms, laundry room, full bath and a teen/playroom. Full front entrance 10 ft. high ceiling walk out finished lower level set up for In-Law, extended family or au pair. Walk up attic with windows consisting of 1000 sq. ft. of unfinished space.

For Deserving Buyers with a Good Down Payment

24 hour information line: 833-994-6946 Ext 803

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12 Pigeon Hill St have any available units?
12 Pigeon Hill St has a unit available for $4,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12 Pigeon Hill St have?
Some of 12 Pigeon Hill St's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12 Pigeon Hill St currently offering any rent specials?
12 Pigeon Hill St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 Pigeon Hill St pet-friendly?
Yes, 12 Pigeon Hill St is pet friendly.
Does 12 Pigeon Hill St offer parking?
Yes, 12 Pigeon Hill St offers parking.
Does 12 Pigeon Hill St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12 Pigeon Hill St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 Pigeon Hill St have a pool?
No, 12 Pigeon Hill St does not have a pool.
Does 12 Pigeon Hill St have accessible units?
No, 12 Pigeon Hill St does not have accessible units.
Does 12 Pigeon Hill St have units with dishwashers?
No, 12 Pigeon Hill St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12 Pigeon Hill St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12 Pigeon Hill St has units with air conditioning.
