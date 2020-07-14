All apartments in Danvers
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:29 AM

Spring Meadows

23 Prince Street · (781) 664-9594
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

23 Prince Street, Danvers, MA 01923

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Spring Meadows.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
bathtub
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
accessible
internet access
A pristine suburban townhouse community just 1/2 mile from the Highlands Elementary school in sought-after Danvers, the residences at Spring Meadows offer an ideal in-town location that's only moments from shopping, dining, and entertainment. In addition to its local conveniences, Spring Meadows also enjoys quick and easy access to routes 114, 95, 128, and US1. Each spacious 2,000 square foot unit features two bedrooms and additional loft space, one and one half bathrooms, private balcony and patio, private entrance, ample closet space, washer/dryer hook-ups, and additional storage. Additional amenities include on-site parking for two cars and 24-hour emergency maintenance.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: Short term, long term, and flexible lease terms available
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water
Application Fee: $39 per applicant
Deposit: 1 months rent
Pets not allowed
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Parking Details: Open Lot: 2 spots per unit. Surface lot. We offer open parking in our community. Please call us regarding our Parking Policy.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Spring Meadows have any available units?
Spring Meadows doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Danvers, MA.
How much is rent in Danvers, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Danvers Rent Report.
What amenities does Spring Meadows have?
Some of Spring Meadows's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Spring Meadows currently offering any rent specials?
Spring Meadows is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Spring Meadows pet-friendly?
No, Spring Meadows is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Danvers.
Does Spring Meadows offer parking?
Yes, Spring Meadows offers parking.
Does Spring Meadows have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Spring Meadows offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Spring Meadows have a pool?
No, Spring Meadows does not have a pool.
Does Spring Meadows have accessible units?
Yes, Spring Meadows has accessible units.
Does Spring Meadows have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Spring Meadows has units with dishwashers.
