Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage patio / balcony w/d hookup air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance accessible internet access

A pristine suburban townhouse community just 1/2 mile from the Highlands Elementary school in sought-after Danvers, the residences at Spring Meadows offer an ideal in-town location that's only moments from shopping, dining, and entertainment. In addition to its local conveniences, Spring Meadows also enjoys quick and easy access to routes 114, 95, 128, and US1. Each spacious 2,000 square foot unit features two bedrooms and additional loft space, one and one half bathrooms, private balcony and patio, private entrance, ample closet space, washer/dryer hook-ups, and additional storage. Additional amenities include on-site parking for two cars and 24-hour emergency maintenance.