56 Beacon St 2

Unit 2 Available 07/01/20 In the "Beacon Hill" of Chelsea 2B/1B - Property Id: 136815
Iconic Chelsea Waterfront brick row house 2 beds, 1 bath apartment in a well maintained building. This beautiful, very spacious middle unit offers high ceilings, hardwood floors, decorative fireplaces, generous sized closets as well as the improvements of an updated kitchen and bath, double paned insulated windows (very quiet), building intercom, personal washer/dryer in the basement. Great natural light in the kitchen and living room.
Fantastic local food, near a supermarket. Easy street parking, and access to 111 bus, Silver line, Mary O'Malley Park, Chelsea Center, and free MGH shuttle. On average takes 45 min via MBTA to get to Copley
Water included in the rent. Gas/ electricity separate. 1-year lease. Available July 1 2020. Virtual showing can be arranged.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/136815
No Pets Allowed
