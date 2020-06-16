56 Beacon St 2

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities hot tub

Unit 2 Available 07/01/20 In the "Beacon Hill" of Chelsea 2B/1B - Property Id: 136815



Iconic Chelsea Waterfront brick row house 2 beds, 1 bath apartment in a well maintained building. This beautiful, very spacious middle unit offers high ceilings, hardwood floors, decorative fireplaces, generous sized closets as well as the improvements of an updated kitchen and bath, double paned insulated windows (very quiet), building intercom, personal washer/dryer in the basement. Great natural light in the kitchen and living room.

Fantastic local food, near a supermarket. Easy street parking, and access to 111 bus, Silver line, Mary O'Malley Park, Chelsea Center, and free MGH shuttle. On average takes 45 min via MBTA to get to Copley

Water included in the rent. Gas/ electricity separate. 1-year lease. Available July 1 2020. Virtual showing can be arranged.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/136815

Property Id 136815



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5741052)