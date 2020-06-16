All apartments in Chelsea
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

56 Beacon St 2

56 Beacon Street · (617) 272-0004
Location

56 Beacon Street, Chelsea, MA 02150
Lower Broadway

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2 · Avail. Jul 1

$2,190

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1010 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
hot tub
Unit 2 Available 07/01/20 In the "Beacon Hill" of Chelsea 2B/1B - Property Id: 136815

Iconic Chelsea Waterfront brick row house 2 beds, 1 bath apartment in a well maintained building. This beautiful, very spacious middle unit offers high ceilings, hardwood floors, decorative fireplaces, generous sized closets as well as the improvements of an updated kitchen and bath, double paned insulated windows (very quiet), building intercom, personal washer/dryer in the basement. Great natural light in the kitchen and living room.
Fantastic local food, near a supermarket. Easy street parking, and access to 111 bus, Silver line, Mary O'Malley Park, Chelsea Center, and free MGH shuttle. On average takes 45 min via MBTA to get to Copley
Water included in the rent. Gas/ electricity separate. 1-year lease. Available July 1 2020. Virtual showing can be arranged.
Property Id 136815

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5741052)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 56 Beacon St 2 have any available units?
56 Beacon St 2 has a unit available for $2,190 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 56 Beacon St 2 have?
Some of 56 Beacon St 2's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 56 Beacon St 2 currently offering any rent specials?
56 Beacon St 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 56 Beacon St 2 pet-friendly?
No, 56 Beacon St 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chelsea.
Does 56 Beacon St 2 offer parking?
No, 56 Beacon St 2 does not offer parking.
Does 56 Beacon St 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 56 Beacon St 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 56 Beacon St 2 have a pool?
No, 56 Beacon St 2 does not have a pool.
Does 56 Beacon St 2 have accessible units?
No, 56 Beacon St 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 56 Beacon St 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 56 Beacon St 2 has units with dishwashers.
Does 56 Beacon St 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 56 Beacon St 2 does not have units with air conditioning.
