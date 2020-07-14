All apartments in Brookline
St. Paul Gardens
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:47 AM

St. Paul Gardens

70 Saint Paul Street · (833) 962-3606
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Free Rent 1st Month on Select Apartments
Location

70 Saint Paul Street, Brookline, MA 02446
Coolidge Corner

Price and availability

VERIFIED 25 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 54-2 · Avail. now

$2,625

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 580 sqft

Unit 80-5 · Avail. now

$2,645

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 580 sqft

Unit 80-3 · Avail. now

$2,650

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 580 sqft

See 4+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 76-T1 · Avail. Sep 1

$3,025

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 740 sqft

Unit 50-1 · Avail. now

$3,195

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 753 sqft

Unit 76-1 · Avail. Sep 1

$3,195

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 755 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from St. Paul Gardens.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
parking
bike storage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
extra storage
oven
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
24hr maintenance
cc payments
e-payments
internet access
online portal
**Free Rent 1st Month on Select Apartments**CHR IS NOW LEASING. MANY NEW POLICIES ARE IN PLACE TO ENSURE YOUR HEALTH AND SAFETY WHEN YOU VISIT ONE OF OUR COMMUNITIES. WE ARE CONTINUING TO OFFER CONTACT-FREE LEASING INCLUDING VIRTUAL TOURS VIA VIDEO CONFERENCE, SELF-GUIDED, AND IN-PERSON TOURS WHICH HAVE RESUMED WITH PRECAUTIONS. PLEASE SPEAK TO OUR LEASING TEAM TO DETERMINE WHICH TOUR OPTION IS BEST FOR YOU AND BE SURE TO ASK ABOUT OUR COVID-19 LEASE PROTECTION PLAN. If you enjoy nature, you will enjoy the many nearby natural parks and attractions that make Brookline an enjoyable area to live in. We have meticulously maintained grounds and common areas. All Brookline, MA apartment rentals feature a variety of floor plan options. Choose from studio, one and two bedroom units with free hot water and heat, cable ready hookups, on-site parking, energy saving appliances, a classic look and feel, and of course our friendly customer service!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Deposit: One month's rent
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Additional cost, not included in lease. Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does St. Paul Gardens have any available units?
St. Paul Gardens has 11 units available starting at $2,625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does St. Paul Gardens have?
Some of St. Paul Gardens's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is St. Paul Gardens currently offering any rent specials?
St. Paul Gardens is offering the following rent specials: Free Rent 1st Month on Select Apartments
Is St. Paul Gardens pet-friendly?
No, St. Paul Gardens is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookline.
Does St. Paul Gardens offer parking?
Yes, St. Paul Gardens offers parking.
Does St. Paul Gardens have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, St. Paul Gardens offers units with in unit laundry.
Does St. Paul Gardens have a pool?
No, St. Paul Gardens does not have a pool.
Does St. Paul Gardens have accessible units?
No, St. Paul Gardens does not have accessible units.
Does St. Paul Gardens have units with dishwashers?
Yes, St. Paul Gardens has units with dishwashers.
Does St. Paul Gardens have units with air conditioning?
No, St. Paul Gardens does not have units with air conditioning.
