Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym pool internet access dogs allowed cats allowed elevator garage parking pet friendly 24hr concierge 24hr maintenance alarm system bbq/grill bike storage courtyard green community hot tub package receiving playground

Welcome to life at Avalon at Chestnut Hill, which has some of the best apartments in Newton, MA. Our spacious, newly renovated studio, 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments feature modern kitchens with quartz countertops, tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, and hard surface flooring. Our community includes an array of amenities, including a state-of-the-art fitness center, heated outdoor swimming pool, Wifi lounge, and resident lounge for entertaining. Set less than 10 miles outside of Boston, Avalon at Chestnut Hill is perfect for those who appreciate a mix of big-city action and small-town serenity.