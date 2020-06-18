All apartments in Brookline
Find more places like 453 Harvard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brookline, MA
/
453 Harvard
Last updated June 17 2020 at 2:20 AM

453 Harvard

453 Harvard Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brookline
See all
Coolidge Corner
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

453 Harvard Street, Brookline, MA 02446
Coolidge Corner

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Bus: 65  Washington St @ Beacon St (0.63 mi)Tram: C  Summit Avenue (0.41 mi)Bus: 66  Harvard St @ Coolidge St (0.06 mi)Tram: B  Harvard Avenue (0.30 mi)Bus: 57  Brighton Ave @ Comm Ave (0.39 mi)Bus: 64  Cambridge St opp Hano St (0.65 mi)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 453 Harvard have any available units?
453 Harvard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookline, MA.
Is 453 Harvard currently offering any rent specials?
453 Harvard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 453 Harvard pet-friendly?
No, 453 Harvard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookline.
Does 453 Harvard offer parking?
No, 453 Harvard does not offer parking.
Does 453 Harvard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 453 Harvard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 453 Harvard have a pool?
No, 453 Harvard does not have a pool.
Does 453 Harvard have accessible units?
No, 453 Harvard does not have accessible units.
Does 453 Harvard have units with dishwashers?
No, 453 Harvard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 453 Harvard have units with air conditioning?
No, 453 Harvard does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Freeman / Saint Paul Apartments
283 Saint Paul Street
Brookline, MA 02446
Avalon at Chestnut Hill
160 Boylston St
Brookline, MA 02445
222-230 Babcock Street Apartments
230 Babcock Street
Brookline, MA 02446
Auburn Harris Courtyard
37 Auburn Street
Brookline, MA 02446
Beacon Fairbanks Manor
1539 Beacon Street
Brookline, MA 02446
Harvard Terrace
40 Harvard Avenue
Brookline, MA 02446
St. Paul Gardens
70 Saint Paul Street
Brookline, MA 02446
110 Babcock Street
110 Babcock Street
Brookline, MA 02446

Similar Pages

Brookline 1 BedroomsBrookline 2 Bedrooms
Brookline Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBrookline Apartments with Parking
Brookline Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MA
Marlborough, MAHaverhill, MAArlington, MABrockton, MAWoburn, MAFall River, MAWatertown Town, MAWarwick, RI

Nearby Neighborhoods

Coolidge Corner
Brookline Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Becker CollegeHult International Business School
Berklee College of Music