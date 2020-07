Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Newly renovated duplex downtown Easton. This spacious unit features: 2 bedrooms, an office/den and 1.5 bathrooms. 1100 square feet, two floors of living space and basement for storage. Eat-in kitchen features new cabinets and appliances. New hardwood flooring throughout. W/D hookups in full bathroom. Gas heat with new high efficiency furnace. Off street parking for two cars. No pets



Terms: One year lease