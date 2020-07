Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets air conditioning hardwood floors bathtub garbage disposal oven range Property Amenities clubhouse gym dogs allowed cats allowed accessible parking pool on-site laundry pet friendly bbq/grill business center car wash area coffee bar courtyard pool table tennis court

You will find Royal Crest Estates, a wonderful apartment community with everything you've been looking for, nestled in Fall River, Massachusetts. Our convenient location provides easy access to Route 24, the Fall River Expressway and I-195 and is just 30 minutes from Providence and one hour from Boston. Featuring a variety of studio, one and two bedroom floor plans complete with the finest amenities, you're guaranteed to find what you are looking for at Royal Crest Estates. In addition, Fall River provides a wealth of recreational opportunities awaiting your discovery. Come home to Royal Crest Estates, and see the best Fall River has to offer!