Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

This exceptional contemporary home offers a large eat in chef's kitchen, 5 bedrooms and 3 full baths. The Living room with cathedral ceiling has a double sided stone fireplace with a family room , making it perfect for entertaining family and friends. The Home has a spectacular heated sunroom that leads to a deck overlooking a spacious yard. Located in a peaceful rural setting near Ledgemont Country Club and Wheeler school farm, yet is only 15 minutes from the East Side of Providence and Major Highways.