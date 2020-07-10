All apartments in New Bedford
New Bedford, MA
Welby Park
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:11 AM

Welby Park

Open Now until 5pm
1399 Phillips Rd · (512) 994-2794
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1399 Phillips Rd, New Bedford, MA 02745
Pine Hill Acres

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 days AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Welby Park.

Amenities

on-site laundry
nest technology
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
cc payments
coffee bar
community garden
dog park
e-payments
nest technology
online portal
package receiving
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Welcome home to Welby Park Estates, the best kept secret of New Bedford! Nestled within the Far North End of the most desirable residential neighborhood in New Bedford, Massachusetts, Welby Park offers you a country setting with city amenities at a reasonable price. You'll be impressed by the quality of our beautiful apartments for rent that are designed with your comfort and convenience in mind. Come home to Welby Park Estates Apartments in New Bedford, MA. Contact us today to schedule a tour! We look forward to meeting you very soon and helping you find a home that suits your needs.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Water
Deposit: 1 month's rent
Move-in Fees: $100 Holding deposit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
rent: $30 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Dogs
fee: $50 per pet
Parking Details: Off-street parking.
Storage Details: Storage unit $10-$15/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Welby Park have any available units?
Welby Park doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Bedford, MA.
What amenities does Welby Park have?
Some of Welby Park's amenities include on-site laundry, nest technology, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Welby Park currently offering any rent specials?
Welby Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Welby Park pet-friendly?
Yes, Welby Park is pet friendly.
Does Welby Park offer parking?
Yes, Welby Park offers parking.
Does Welby Park have units with washers and dryers?
No, Welby Park does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Welby Park have a pool?
No, Welby Park does not have a pool.
Does Welby Park have accessible units?
No, Welby Park does not have accessible units.
Does Welby Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Welby Park has units with dishwashers.
Does Welby Park have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Welby Park has units with air conditioning.
