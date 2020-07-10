Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet extra storage microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage cc payments coffee bar community garden dog park e-payments nest technology online portal package receiving

Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Welcome home to Welby Park Estates, the best kept secret of New Bedford! Nestled within the Far North End of the most desirable residential neighborhood in New Bedford, Massachusetts, Welby Park offers you a country setting with city amenities at a reasonable price. You'll be impressed by the quality of our beautiful apartments for rent that are designed with your comfort and convenience in mind. Come home to Welby Park Estates Apartments in New Bedford, MA. Contact us today to schedule a tour! We look forward to meeting you very soon and helping you find a home that suits your needs.