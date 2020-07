Amenities

Medical or professional office space available near Lakeview Regional Medical Center, just south of I-12. Consists of lobby, two offices, break-room, and large bullpen area. Excellent location for physical therapist, prof services, insurance, etc. Other build-out is available at additional cost. Very convenient location between the Causeway and I-12. $18.25 PSF plus $3.25 NNN, 3 year minimum term. $2500 per month total.