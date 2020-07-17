211 Driftwood St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal ice maker oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Clean 3BR home in Fantastic Mandeville location - Property Id: 268313



LOCATION is everything! Relocating to the Northshore? Upgrading from an apartment? Come and spread out in this adorable updated 3 BR/ 2 Bath home with no carpet!

-Open kitchen with stainless steel appliances & ice maker, Bright breakfast and living room w/ airy vaulted ceilings, Spacious 3 bedrooms all with ceiling fans, Master BR has his/her closets

-Gas or wood burning fireplace, Large fenced backyard with concrete patio, One car over-size attached garage for vehicle or storage!

-NEW tile in bathrooms, Central AC/Heat, W/D connections

-Convenient to absolutely everything! Causeway Bridge, Restaurants and shopping. Excellent Mandeville School District. Professionally Managed. Call me to schedule a viewing appointment. 1 year minimum lease term, then month to month available after. Tenant responsible for utilities & lawn care. Pets allowed on a case by case basis. $300 pet deposit. Smoking prohibited.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/268313

