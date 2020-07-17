All apartments in St. Tammany County
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:47 AM

211 Driftwood St

211 Driftwood Street · (504) 300-9339
Location

211 Driftwood Street, St. Tammany County, LA 70448

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $1400 · Avail. now

$1,400

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1550 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Clean 3BR home in Fantastic Mandeville location - Property Id: 268313

LOCATION is everything! Relocating to the Northshore? Upgrading from an apartment? Come and spread out in this adorable updated 3 BR/ 2 Bath home with no carpet!
-Open kitchen with stainless steel appliances & ice maker, Bright breakfast and living room w/ airy vaulted ceilings, Spacious 3 bedrooms all with ceiling fans, Master BR has his/her closets
-Gas or wood burning fireplace, Large fenced backyard with concrete patio, One car over-size attached garage for vehicle or storage!
-NEW tile in bathrooms, Central AC/Heat, W/D connections
-Convenient to absolutely everything! Causeway Bridge, Restaurants and shopping. Excellent Mandeville School District. Professionally Managed. Call me to schedule a viewing appointment. 1 year minimum lease term, then month to month available after. Tenant responsible for utilities & lawn care. Pets allowed on a case by case basis. $300 pet deposit. Smoking prohibited.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/268313
Property Id 268313

(RLNE5781714)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 211 Driftwood St have any available units?
211 Driftwood St has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 211 Driftwood St have?
Some of 211 Driftwood St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 211 Driftwood St currently offering any rent specials?
211 Driftwood St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 211 Driftwood St pet-friendly?
Yes, 211 Driftwood St is pet friendly.
Does 211 Driftwood St offer parking?
Yes, 211 Driftwood St offers parking.
Does 211 Driftwood St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 211 Driftwood St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 211 Driftwood St have a pool?
No, 211 Driftwood St does not have a pool.
Does 211 Driftwood St have accessible units?
No, 211 Driftwood St does not have accessible units.
Does 211 Driftwood St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 211 Driftwood St has units with dishwashers.
Does 211 Driftwood St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 211 Driftwood St has units with air conditioning.
