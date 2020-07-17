Rent Calculator
Home
/
St. Tammany County, LA
/
19317 14th Ave Covington
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:57 PM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
19317 14th Ave Covington
19317 14th Ave
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
19317 14th Ave, St. Tammany County, LA 70433
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 19317 14th Ave Covington have any available units?
19317 14th Ave Covington doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
St. Tammany County, LA
.
Is 19317 14th Ave Covington currently offering any rent specials?
19317 14th Ave Covington is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19317 14th Ave Covington pet-friendly?
No, 19317 14th Ave Covington is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in St. Tammany County
.
Does 19317 14th Ave Covington offer parking?
No, 19317 14th Ave Covington does not offer parking.
Does 19317 14th Ave Covington have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19317 14th Ave Covington does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19317 14th Ave Covington have a pool?
No, 19317 14th Ave Covington does not have a pool.
Does 19317 14th Ave Covington have accessible units?
No, 19317 14th Ave Covington does not have accessible units.
Does 19317 14th Ave Covington have units with dishwashers?
No, 19317 14th Ave Covington does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19317 14th Ave Covington have units with air conditioning?
No, 19317 14th Ave Covington does not have units with air conditioning.
