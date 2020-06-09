968 S Telemachus St

Amenities

Wonderful, new property right across the street from Xavier University Campus. This is an up and down duplex and the unit for rent is the first floor. This house was built last year and is absolutely beautiful. It has 3 spacious bedrooms and each bedroom has its own attached bathroom and closet. Great privacy for all. This is a great set up and location for students. It comes fully furnished with beds in each room, living room furniture, TV in living room and basic kitchen supplies. It also has a washer and dryer, includes water, trash and Wi-Fi and yard care. Electricity is the responsibility of the tenants. A reduced price as low as $450 for the summer months of June and July is available if you sign the lease now. Full price rent starts August 1st. Call for more details on discounted summer rent. No pets.