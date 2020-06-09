All apartments in New Orleans
Find more places like 968 S Telemachus St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New Orleans, LA
/
968 S Telemachus St
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

968 S Telemachus St

968 South Telemachus Street · (504) 383-8025
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New Orleans
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

968 South Telemachus Street, New Orleans, LA 70125
Gert Town

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1216 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
internet access
Wonderful, new property right across the street from Xavier University Campus. This is an up and down duplex and the unit for rent is the first floor. This house was built last year and is absolutely beautiful. It has 3 spacious bedrooms and each bedroom has its own attached bathroom and closet. Great privacy for all. This is a great set up and location for students. It comes fully furnished with beds in each room, living room furniture, TV in living room and basic kitchen supplies. It also has a washer and dryer, includes water, trash and Wi-Fi and yard care. Electricity is the responsibility of the tenants. A reduced price as low as $450 for the summer months of June and July is available if you sign the lease now. Full price rent starts August 1st. Call for more details on discounted summer rent. No pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 968 S Telemachus St have any available units?
968 S Telemachus St has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New Orleans, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Orleans Rent Report.
Is 968 S Telemachus St currently offering any rent specials?
968 S Telemachus St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 968 S Telemachus St pet-friendly?
No, 968 S Telemachus St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Orleans.
Does 968 S Telemachus St offer parking?
No, 968 S Telemachus St does not offer parking.
Does 968 S Telemachus St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 968 S Telemachus St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 968 S Telemachus St have a pool?
No, 968 S Telemachus St does not have a pool.
Does 968 S Telemachus St have accessible units?
No, 968 S Telemachus St does not have accessible units.
Does 968 S Telemachus St have units with dishwashers?
No, 968 S Telemachus St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 968 S Telemachus St have units with air conditioning?
No, 968 S Telemachus St does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 968 S Telemachus St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Josephine Lofts
427 Jackson Avenue
New Orleans, LA 70130
Parkway
4650 Washington Avenue
New Orleans, LA 70125
The Saulet
1420 Annunciation St
New Orleans, LA 70130
2424 Tulane
2424 Tulane Avenue
New Orleans, LA 70119
Canal 1535
1535 Canal Street
New Orleans, LA 70112
Lumina
3701 Conti Street
New Orleans, LA 70119
THE ANNEX
939 Iberville Street
New Orleans, LA 70112
1201 Canal
1201 Canal Street
New Orleans, LA 70112

Similar Pages

New Orleans 1 BedroomsNew Orleans 2 Bedrooms
New Orleans Apartments with ParkingNew Orleans Apartments with Pool
New Orleans Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Metairie, LABiloxi, MSSlidell, LAHouma, LACovington, LAGulfport, MSRiver Ridge, LA
Kenner, LAMandeville, LAHarvey, LABayou Cane, LAThibodaux, LAHammond, LA
Elmwood, LAWalker, LAEden Isle, LALong Beach, MSDiamondhead, MSBay St. Louis, MS

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mid CityCentral Business District
Lower Garden DistrictBayou St. John
French QuarterBywater

Apartments Near Colleges

Delgado Community CollegeDillard University
Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center-New OrleansLoyola University New Orleans
University of Holy Cross
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity