REDUCED. Spacious 1 BR on the lower level of a charming Craftsman-style triplex right by City Park. The apartment is perfectly equipped with furniture but leaves some room for your personal touch. The kitchen features modern cabinets with dishwasher and granite countertops. Washer and dryer inside the apartment. Screened-in porch and swing in the front yard. Parking provided in the back of the building and on the street. Very close to all stores, coffee shops and restaurants in Mid-City. 1 year lease preferred. Short-term case by case.