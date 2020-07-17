925 RACE Street

Amenities
Bright and sunny, free standing Cottage. Beautifully furnished two-bedroom, two full bath apartment with private patio located in one of the coolest neighborhoods. The Convention Center just minutes away. Two blocks from Historic Magazine St. Across from Annunciation Sq. Park. Beautifully furnished with fully equipped kitchen, quality linens, flat screen TVs. Pets on case by case basis w/ deposit. Shorter lease terms negotiable. Wifi and all utilities included with $200 cap on electricity.