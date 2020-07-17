All apartments in New Orleans
Find more places like 925 RACE Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New Orleans, LA
/
925 RACE Street
Last updated July 16 2020 at 9:20 PM

925 RACE Street

925 Race Street · (504) 319-1701
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New Orleans
See all
Lower Garden District
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

925 Race Street, New Orleans, LA 70130
Lower Garden District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit C · Avail. now

$2,250

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
all utils included
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
Bright and sunny, free standing Cottage. Beautifully furnished two-bedroom, two full bath apartment with private patio located in one of the coolest neighborhoods. The Convention Center just minutes away. Two blocks from Historic Magazine St. Across from Annunciation Sq. Park. Beautifully furnished with fully equipped kitchen, quality linens, flat screen TVs. Pets on case by case basis w/ deposit. Shorter lease terms negotiable. Wifi and all utilities included with $200 cap on electricity.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 925 RACE Street have any available units?
925 RACE Street has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New Orleans, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Orleans Rent Report.
What amenities does 925 RACE Street have?
Some of 925 RACE Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 925 RACE Street currently offering any rent specials?
925 RACE Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 925 RACE Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 925 RACE Street is pet friendly.
Does 925 RACE Street offer parking?
No, 925 RACE Street does not offer parking.
Does 925 RACE Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 925 RACE Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 925 RACE Street have a pool?
No, 925 RACE Street does not have a pool.
Does 925 RACE Street have accessible units?
No, 925 RACE Street does not have accessible units.
Does 925 RACE Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 925 RACE Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 925 RACE Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Esplanade at City Park Apartments
3443 Esplanade Ave
New Orleans, LA 70119
Parkway
4650 Washington Avenue
New Orleans, LA 70125
Rice Mill Lofts
522 Montegut Street
New Orleans, LA 70117
The Mayfair Apartment Homes
4254 Maple Leaf Dr
New Orleans, LA 70131
The Saulet
1420 Annunciation St
New Orleans, LA 70130
American Can
3700 Orleans Ave
New Orleans, LA 70119
Canal 1535
1535 Canal Street
New Orleans, LA 70112
1201 Canal
1201 Canal Street
New Orleans, LA 70112

Similar Pages

New Orleans 1 BedroomsNew Orleans 2 Bedrooms
New Orleans Apartments with ParkingNew Orleans Apartments with Pools
New Orleans Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Metairie, LABiloxi, MSSlidell, LAHouma, LAGulfport, MSKenner, LACovington, LA
River Ridge, LAMandeville, LAHarvey, LABayou Cane, LAThibodaux, LAHammond, LAElmwood, LA
Walker, LALong Beach, MSJefferson, LAChalmette, LAMarrero, LABay St. Louis, MS

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mid CityCentral Business DistrictLower Garden District
Gert TownBayou St. JohnTulane Gravier
French QuarterBywater

Apartments Near Colleges

Delgado Community CollegeDillard University
Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center-New OrleansLoyola University New Orleans
University of Holy Cross
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity