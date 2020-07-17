925 RACE Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly all utils included ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access

Bright and sunny, free standing Cottage. Beautifully furnished two-bedroom, two full bath apartment with private patio located in one of the coolest neighborhoods. The Convention Center just minutes away. Two blocks from Historic Magazine St. Across from Annunciation Sq. Park. Beautifully furnished with fully equipped kitchen, quality linens, flat screen TVs. Pets on case by case basis w/ deposit. Shorter lease terms negotiable. Wifi and all utilities included with $200 cap on electricity.