Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION! In the heart of the French Quarter! Classic shotgun style double features all the New Orleans charm. One bed / one full bath with living room and additional den / 2nd bedroom. Exposed brick, high ceilings, and wood floors throughout! Kitchen features refrigerator, range/oven, microwave, & pantry. Washer/dryer hookups. Private brick patio with unit entrance. Pets are welcome on case by case approval from owner. Call today to schedule a showing!