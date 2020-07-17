923 CONSTANCE Street

Amenities
Fab Warehouse Apt in St Joe Lofts! Beautifully renovated in the Heart of the Arts/Warehouse District. Chic 2 Bed/1 Ba w/Vaulted Ceiling, Wood Floors, Granite in Kitchen & Bath, Open Kitchen/Living Areas, Washer/Dryer in Unit, Central Air & Heat, Gorgeous Lobby w/Polished Concrete Floors, Walls of Art, Reserved Pkg Space @ $125/mo. Water pd by owner. Enjoy Fine Dining, World Class, Museums (WWII, Ogden, Contemporary Art Ctr.), Galleries, Shopping, Convention Ctr, & Green Spaces along the Mississippi River!