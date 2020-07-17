All apartments in New Orleans
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:16 AM

923 CONSTANCE Street

923 Constance Street · (504) 908-3423
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

923 Constance Street, New Orleans, LA 70130
Central Business District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 112 · Avail. now

$1,750

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 826 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
lobby
Fab Warehouse Apt in St Joe Lofts! Beautifully renovated in the Heart of the Arts/Warehouse District. Chic 2 Bed/1 Ba w/Vaulted Ceiling, Wood Floors, Granite in Kitchen & Bath, Open Kitchen/Living Areas, Washer/Dryer in Unit, Central Air & Heat, Gorgeous Lobby w/Polished Concrete Floors, Walls of Art, Reserved Pkg Space @ $125/mo. Water pd by owner. Enjoy Fine Dining, World Class, Museums (WWII, Ogden, Contemporary Art Ctr.), Galleries, Shopping, Convention Ctr, & Green Spaces along the Mississippi River!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 923 CONSTANCE Street have any available units?
923 CONSTANCE Street has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New Orleans, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Orleans Rent Report.
What amenities does 923 CONSTANCE Street have?
Some of 923 CONSTANCE Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 923 CONSTANCE Street currently offering any rent specials?
923 CONSTANCE Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 923 CONSTANCE Street pet-friendly?
No, 923 CONSTANCE Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Orleans.
Does 923 CONSTANCE Street offer parking?
Yes, 923 CONSTANCE Street offers parking.
Does 923 CONSTANCE Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 923 CONSTANCE Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 923 CONSTANCE Street have a pool?
No, 923 CONSTANCE Street does not have a pool.
Does 923 CONSTANCE Street have accessible units?
No, 923 CONSTANCE Street does not have accessible units.
Does 923 CONSTANCE Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 923 CONSTANCE Street has units with dishwashers.
