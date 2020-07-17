921 CHARTRES Street

Amenities
A lush courtyard, rich with history, welcomes you into this beautiful corner, two-story unit, with exceptional views of St. Louis Cathedral. High ceilings, open concept, and floor to ceiling windows lets in ample light throughout. Unit offers high-end appliances, in-unit washer/dryer, and a 60 sq/ft private storage room. Bedrooms have en-suite baths, master has a large bath & walk-in closet. Bedroom sets will be furnished prior to move-in. Virtual 3D Tour: my.matterport.com/show/?m=BfsxtnX6jaB&mls=1