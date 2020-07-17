All apartments in New Orleans
Last updated July 10 2020 at 5:19 PM

921 CHARTRES Street

921 Chartres Street · (504) 475-6675
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

921 Chartres Street, New Orleans, LA 70116
French Quarter

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 16 · Avail. now

$3,500

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1555 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
walk in closets
ceiling fan
courtyard
ice maker
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
A lush courtyard, rich with history, welcomes you into this beautiful corner, two-story unit, with exceptional views of St. Louis Cathedral. High ceilings, open concept, and floor to ceiling windows lets in ample light throughout. Unit offers high-end appliances, in-unit washer/dryer, and a 60 sq/ft private storage room. Bedrooms have en-suite baths, master has a large bath & walk-in closet. Bedroom sets will be furnished prior to move-in. Virtual 3D Tour: my.matterport.com/show/?m=BfsxtnX6jaB&mls=1

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 921 CHARTRES Street have any available units?
921 CHARTRES Street has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New Orleans, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Orleans Rent Report.
What amenities does 921 CHARTRES Street have?
Some of 921 CHARTRES Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 921 CHARTRES Street currently offering any rent specials?
921 CHARTRES Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 921 CHARTRES Street pet-friendly?
No, 921 CHARTRES Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Orleans.
Does 921 CHARTRES Street offer parking?
No, 921 CHARTRES Street does not offer parking.
Does 921 CHARTRES Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 921 CHARTRES Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 921 CHARTRES Street have a pool?
No, 921 CHARTRES Street does not have a pool.
Does 921 CHARTRES Street have accessible units?
No, 921 CHARTRES Street does not have accessible units.
Does 921 CHARTRES Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 921 CHARTRES Street has units with dishwashers.
