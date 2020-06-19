All apartments in New Orleans
Last updated June 5 2020 at 7:05 AM

916 St. Ferdinand St.a, New Orleans, La. 70117

916 Saint Ferdinand Street · (504) 259-3265
Location

916 Saint Ferdinand Street, New Orleans, LA 70117
Bywater

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
internet access
Amazing 2 bedroom, 2 full bathrooms Furnished Cottage in New Orleans. Amenities included: central air,and heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, , storage, washer& dryer, laundry in building, with backyard sitting area.. Utilities included: electricity, internet, water. Cottage isn't pet friendly ,with none smoking. Date Available: May 31st 2020. $1,600/rent,(6 months), $1,000 security deposit , cleaning fee $50.00, application fee $55.00 required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 916 St. Ferdinand St.a, New Orleans, La. 70117 have any available units?
916 St. Ferdinand St.a, New Orleans, La. 70117 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Orleans, LA.
How much is rent in New Orleans, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Orleans Rent Report.
What amenities does 916 St. Ferdinand St.a, New Orleans, La. 70117 have?
Some of 916 St. Ferdinand St.a, New Orleans, La. 70117's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 916 St. Ferdinand St.a, New Orleans, La. 70117 currently offering any rent specials?
916 St. Ferdinand St.a, New Orleans, La. 70117 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 916 St. Ferdinand St.a, New Orleans, La. 70117 pet-friendly?
Yes, 916 St. Ferdinand St.a, New Orleans, La. 70117 is pet friendly.
Does 916 St. Ferdinand St.a, New Orleans, La. 70117 offer parking?
No, 916 St. Ferdinand St.a, New Orleans, La. 70117 does not offer parking.
Does 916 St. Ferdinand St.a, New Orleans, La. 70117 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 916 St. Ferdinand St.a, New Orleans, La. 70117 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 916 St. Ferdinand St.a, New Orleans, La. 70117 have a pool?
No, 916 St. Ferdinand St.a, New Orleans, La. 70117 does not have a pool.
Does 916 St. Ferdinand St.a, New Orleans, La. 70117 have accessible units?
No, 916 St. Ferdinand St.a, New Orleans, La. 70117 does not have accessible units.
Does 916 St. Ferdinand St.a, New Orleans, La. 70117 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 916 St. Ferdinand St.a, New Orleans, La. 70117 has units with dishwashers.
