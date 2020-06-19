916 St. Ferdinand St.a, New Orleans, La. 70117

Amenities
Amazing 2 bedroom, 2 full bathrooms Furnished Cottage in New Orleans. Amenities included: central air,and heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, , storage, washer& dryer, laundry in building, with backyard sitting area.. Utilities included: electricity, internet, water. Cottage isn't pet friendly ,with none smoking. Date Available: May 31st 2020. $1,600/rent,(6 months), $1,000 security deposit , cleaning fee $50.00, application fee $55.00 required.