Amenities

The Garage is unlike anything you have seen. From the concrete floors to the luxury finishes, tons of storage and amazing downtown views, this complex has it all. Community amenities include a rooftop cocktail pool, sauna/steam room, fitness center & car lifts taking you to your floor!