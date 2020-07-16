All apartments in New Orleans
835 SIXTH Street
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

835 SIXTH Street

835 Sixth Street · No Longer Available
New Orleans
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

835 Sixth Street, New Orleans, LA 70115
Irish Channel

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
microwave
furnished
refrigerator
Designer chic in the Irish Channel! Fully furnished, corporate rental. Just bring your toothbrush and start enjoying life in this fabulous Uptown location! Steps to shopping and dining on Magazine Street! Beautiful living and dining rooms and a fully equipped chef's kitchen make living easy. Retreat to the comfortable master suite or entertain on the large rear deck! Not a shotgun...3 independent bedrooms, 2.5 baths and washer/dryer. Flexible lease terms, please inquire. Sorry, no pets. Truly breathtaking!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 835 SIXTH Street have any available units?
835 SIXTH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Orleans, LA.
How much is rent in New Orleans, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Orleans Rent Report.
What amenities does 835 SIXTH Street have?
Some of 835 SIXTH Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 835 SIXTH Street currently offering any rent specials?
835 SIXTH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 835 SIXTH Street pet-friendly?
No, 835 SIXTH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Orleans.
Does 835 SIXTH Street offer parking?
No, 835 SIXTH Street does not offer parking.
Does 835 SIXTH Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 835 SIXTH Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 835 SIXTH Street have a pool?
No, 835 SIXTH Street does not have a pool.
Does 835 SIXTH Street have accessible units?
No, 835 SIXTH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 835 SIXTH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 835 SIXTH Street has units with dishwashers.
