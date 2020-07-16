835 SIXTH Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher microwave furnished refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Designer chic in the Irish Channel! Fully furnished, corporate rental. Just bring your toothbrush and start enjoying life in this fabulous Uptown location! Steps to shopping and dining on Magazine Street! Beautiful living and dining rooms and a fully equipped chef's kitchen make living easy. Retreat to the comfortable master suite or entertain on the large rear deck! Not a shotgun...3 independent bedrooms, 2.5 baths and washer/dryer. Flexible lease terms, please inquire. Sorry, no pets. Truly breathtaking!