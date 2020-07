Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated coffee bar ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar

NEW PRICE $2100, UTILITIES INCLUDED, LOCATION! LOCATION! UNIVERSITY. NEW PAINT INCLUDES W/D IN UNIT.



Check out this hip, renovated 3 bedroom/1 bath apartment on the Oak Street corridor. You will love this easy care unit with wood laminate floors, updated kitchen, spacious bedrooms, lots of closet space/washer and dryer in unit. Walk to restaurants, coffee shops, retail stores, and the street car line! Pets allowed with owner approval. TEXT SARAH KEIFFER 225 270 0438.