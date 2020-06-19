All apartments in New Orleans
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:44 AM

7709 Birch St.

7709 Birch Street · (504) 866-7000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7709 Birch Street, New Orleans, LA 70118
East Carrollton

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7709 Birch St. · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1321 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
courtyard
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
7709 BIRCH ST, New Orleans, LA 70118 - Charming single cottage expertly renovated 4 years ago and retaining several original details. Fully equipped kitchen features ss appliances (stainless steel) exposed shelving, and butcher block counters and looks into spacious living room large enough for dining area. Bonus room with washer and dryer. Gorgeous shared courtyard is inviting and serene. Walk to entertainment and dining, and a short drive to most areas of the city, hospitals, nd schools! Pet $20.00 application fee is required. For more details or to view, contact Nicole Norris Schultis at (504) 866-6393.

(RLNE5734701)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7709 Birch St. have any available units?
7709 Birch St. has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New Orleans, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Orleans Rent Report.
What amenities does 7709 Birch St. have?
Some of 7709 Birch St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7709 Birch St. currently offering any rent specials?
7709 Birch St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7709 Birch St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 7709 Birch St. is pet friendly.
Does 7709 Birch St. offer parking?
No, 7709 Birch St. does not offer parking.
Does 7709 Birch St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7709 Birch St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7709 Birch St. have a pool?
No, 7709 Birch St. does not have a pool.
Does 7709 Birch St. have accessible units?
No, 7709 Birch St. does not have accessible units.
Does 7709 Birch St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 7709 Birch St. does not have units with dishwashers.
