Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:16 AM

728 JOSEPHINE Street

728 Josephine Street · (504) 908-9333
Location

728 Josephine Street, New Orleans, LA 70130
Lower Garden District

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1066 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Charming Victorian double completely renovated with many historical features left intact. This side features two bedrooms and two full baths with an office only 3 blocks to Magazine St. Comes completely furnished with all utilities, internet and Netflix included. Has original hardwood floors, 12 ft ceilings, exposed brick, crown molding, pocket doors and mantels combined with beautiful contemporary finishes. Kitchen and baths are dreamy. Washer and dryer in unit. Easy parking right in front! NO PETS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 728 JOSEPHINE Street have any available units?
728 JOSEPHINE Street has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New Orleans, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Orleans Rent Report.
What amenities does 728 JOSEPHINE Street have?
Some of 728 JOSEPHINE Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 728 JOSEPHINE Street currently offering any rent specials?
728 JOSEPHINE Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 728 JOSEPHINE Street pet-friendly?
No, 728 JOSEPHINE Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Orleans.
Does 728 JOSEPHINE Street offer parking?
Yes, 728 JOSEPHINE Street offers parking.
Does 728 JOSEPHINE Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 728 JOSEPHINE Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 728 JOSEPHINE Street have a pool?
No, 728 JOSEPHINE Street does not have a pool.
Does 728 JOSEPHINE Street have accessible units?
No, 728 JOSEPHINE Street does not have accessible units.
Does 728 JOSEPHINE Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 728 JOSEPHINE Street has units with dishwashers.
