728 JOSEPHINE Street

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking internet access

Charming Victorian double completely renovated with many historical features left intact. This side features two bedrooms and two full baths with an office only 3 blocks to Magazine St. Comes completely furnished with all utilities, internet and Netflix included. Has original hardwood floors, 12 ft ceilings, exposed brick, crown molding, pocket doors and mantels combined with beautiful contemporary finishes. Kitchen and baths are dreamy. Washer and dryer in unit. Easy parking right in front! NO PETS.