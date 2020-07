Amenities

FANTASTIC LOCATION WALKING DISTANCE TO CITY PARK and CANAL ST STREETCAR this Newly Renovated Double features Historic Architectural details like High Ceilings, Fireplace Grates, Pocket Doors and Hard Wood Floors, 2 full baths - one with Tile Shower and the other with Restored Antique Clawfoot Bathtub with shower. Large Gourmet Kitchen with top of the line appliances including Stainless Steel Gas Range, Dishwasher, and Refrigerator. Security system with monitoring included in the rent.