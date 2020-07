Amenities

REDUCED. Half-duplex available for rent in great Lakeview neighborhood. Walk to Fleur de Lis park and Harrison Avenue restaurants and businesses. City Park and the Lakefront are close by. Easy I-10 access: 10-15 minutes to get anywhere downtown. The master bedroom has its own bath. The two other bedrooms share a Jack and Jill bathroom. Half bath downstairs. The floor in the house is tile; the bedroom and stairs have carpet that was installed in 2017. Home is well insulated and built for modern living. Small back patio and fenced yard. Off street parking. Attic and shed storage. W/D hookups. Pet friendly with pet deposit. Owner pays water, trash, and sewer. Tenant pays other utilities