606 WEBSTER Street

Amenities
Fantastic Audubon Park area cottage! 2 bed/2 Bath with living/dining separated by free standing fireplace, large gourmet kitchen with breakfast area, wood floors throughout, central air & heat, high ceilings, great front porch & small bricked backyard. Rent includes electricity/gas and water. Tenants pays cable, internet & alarm (if desired). Just 2 blocks to Magazine & Audubon Park! Easy street parking. Washer/dryer shared with small attached one bedroom apartment. Pets negotiable. Available early July.