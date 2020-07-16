All apartments in New Orleans
New Orleans, LA
606 WEBSTER Street
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:16 AM

606 WEBSTER Street

606 Webster Street · (504) 610-5637
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

606 Webster Street, New Orleans, LA 70118
Audubon

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,695

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1600 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
Fantastic Audubon Park area cottage! 2 bed/2 Bath with living/dining separated by free standing fireplace, large gourmet kitchen with breakfast area, wood floors throughout, central air & heat, high ceilings, great front porch & small bricked backyard. Rent includes electricity/gas and water. Tenants pays cable, internet & alarm (if desired). Just 2 blocks to Magazine & Audubon Park! Easy street parking. Washer/dryer shared with small attached one bedroom apartment. Pets negotiable. Available early July.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 606 WEBSTER Street have any available units?
606 WEBSTER Street has a unit available for $2,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New Orleans, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Orleans Rent Report.
What amenities does 606 WEBSTER Street have?
Some of 606 WEBSTER Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 606 WEBSTER Street currently offering any rent specials?
606 WEBSTER Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 606 WEBSTER Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 606 WEBSTER Street is pet friendly.
Does 606 WEBSTER Street offer parking?
No, 606 WEBSTER Street does not offer parking.
Does 606 WEBSTER Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 606 WEBSTER Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 606 WEBSTER Street have a pool?
No, 606 WEBSTER Street does not have a pool.
Does 606 WEBSTER Street have accessible units?
No, 606 WEBSTER Street does not have accessible units.
Does 606 WEBSTER Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 606 WEBSTER Street has units with dishwashers.
